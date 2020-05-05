GSC announces retirement of Chairperson Sherry Peister

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Shield Canada (GSC) announced today the retirement of Chairperson Sherry Peister, effective at the close of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Members.

Sherry Peister, who joined the board in 1997, served as Vice-Chair of the Board from 2007 to 2010 and Chair of the Board since 2010, will retire from the board on May 27, 2020. Ms. Peister has reached the maximum Board Chair tenure of 10 years, as established by GSC’s governance policies.

“Sherry has served GSC with distinction for the last 22 years and she leaves the legacy of a well-grounded foundation of governance, an exciting strategic plan and the monitoring and oversight tools necessary for the Board to perform their fiduciary responsibilities,” said Zahid Salman, GSC’s President and CEO. “Her passion for the organization is evident in every undertaking and a true reflection of the culture at GSC.”

“I am thankful for, and have truly enjoyed my involvement with GSC and its affiliated companies, guiding the organization through significant changes throughout my tenure,” said Ms. Peister. “It has been my privilege serving GSC over the years, with the support of an engaged board and executive management team. I am particularly proud of the recent work on GSC’s strategic plan and its focus on virtual healthcare to better serve the needs of our clients – our recent investments and partnerships in telemedicine, online mental health and e-pharmacy are proving even more impactful in our current times and will serve the organization and broader system well in the years to follow.”

“Sherry’s contributions to GSC and to the leadership of our Board have been significant and she will be missed by all,” said Mr. Salman. “I wish Sherry well and I am confident that her leadership will continue to benefit her community and the industry.”

The Board of Directors has concluded their robust succession planning and will announce its new Chair of the Board over the next few weeks. The new Chair will assume their leadership position at the conclusion of the 2020 Annual Meeting, pending election by the Board on May 27, 2020.

