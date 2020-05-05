Motus GI Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio with U.S. Patent for the Pure-Vu® System’s Sensing Technology and Suction Control

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) ("Motus GI" or the "Company"), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued patent No. 10646108 titled “Ancillary vacuum module usable with an endoscope”, which protects the Company’s flagship product – the Pure-Vu® System. The patent covers the integration of Motus GI’s proprietary sensing technology and enhanced suction systems with a colonoscope’s working channel.



“This patent reinforces the continued protection of our Pure-Vu System designed to enable endoscopists to achieve clear visualization of the colon, which we believe may facilitate a quality colonoscopy upon first attempt,” said Tim Moran, chief executive officer of Motus GI. “We continue to grow our intellectual property portfolio, expanding our first mover advantage in the endoscopy space with an innovative platform that can be integrated with a variety of scopes to perform colonoscopies.”

The Pure-Vu System is cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to help facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure. The device integrates with standard and slim colonoscopes to improve visualization during a colonoscopy while preserving established procedural workflow by irrigating the colon and evacuating debris to provide a better-quality exam. Challenges with bowel preparation for inpatient colonoscopy, particularly patients who are elderly, with comorbidities, or active bleeds, represent a significant area of unmet need that directly affects clinical outcomes and increases the cost of care. Motus GI believes the Pure-Vu System may lead to positive outcomes and lower costs for hospitals by safely and quickly improving visualization of the colon, which we believe may lead to a quality exam the first time. In multiple clinical studies to date, involving the treatment of challenging inpatient and outpatient cases, the Pure-Vu System has consistently helped achieve adequate bowel cleanliness rates greater than 95% following a reduced prep regimen. Motus GI estimates that approximately four million inpatient colonoscopy procedures take place worldwide each year.

About Motus GI



Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel, providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms, including without limitation, risks inherent in the development and commercialization of potential products, uncertainty in the timing and results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, maintenance of intellectual property rights or other risks discussed in the Company’s Form 10-K filed on March 30, 2020 and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

