Hire Heroes USA Announces Partnership with CDC Foundation

Veterans Sought for Key Positions to Help in the Fight Against COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hire Heroes USA, the nation’s leading employment nonprofit for veterans and military spouses, announces their partnership with the CDC Foundation to bring veteran talent into the fight against COVID-19.

As unemployment numbers rise nationwide from the impact of COVID-19, Hire Heroes USA remains committed to assisting the hundreds of veterans and military spouses who seek career support services each week. Recent survey results indicate that 70% of active Hire Heroes clients are concerned or very concerned about their employment prospects in the next two months. To quell fear and create opportunity, Hire Heroes USA is leveraging the power of collaboration through a partnership with the CDC Foundation. As an independent nonprofit, the CDC Foundation is the sole entity created by Congress to mobilize philanthropic and private-sector resources to support the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s critical health protection work. By partnering with Hire Heroes USA, the CDC Foundation aims to activate veterans to overcome the challenges of the Novel Coronavirus.

“Military veterans and spouses have the skills and experience to help any firm overcome challenges related to COVID-19,” said Ross Dickman, Hire Heroes USA Chief Executive Officer. “As the CDC Foundation seeks to empower their teams to deliver quality care and immediate impact, they have joined with Hire Heroes USA to find dependable, adaptable and experienced military leaders for a variety of roles and functions. We are extremely proud to help the CDC Foundation as they respond to this pandemic, and we are proud of the continued service, sacrifice and impact of our military veterans and their spouses.”

“The CDC Foundation recognizes the tremendous value and unique skill set that veterans and military spouses provide,” said Judy Monroe, MD, President and CEO of the CDC Foundation. “And, we are pleased to join with Hire Heroes USA to engage and source talented leaders for the open emergency response positions we are hiring to help extend the work of state and local health departments in the fight against COVID-19.”

Positions at the CDC Foundation can be found on the Hire Heroes USA Job Board at https://jobs.hireheroesusa.org/. Any U.S. military veterans or spouses in need of employment support can register for free services at https://www.hireheroesusa.org/job-seekers/.

Together, our impact is greater.

About Hire Heroes USA

Headquartered in Alpharetta, Ga., Hire Heroes USA empowers US military members, veterans, and spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce. With a national reputation of excellence as the nation’s leading veteran employment organization, Hire Heroes USA offers personalized one-on-one coaching, professionally revised resumes, mentoring, workshops, a job board, career fairs, and more, to tens of thousands of job-seeking veterans and military spouses annually. Hire Heroes USA prioritizes transparency, earning a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the GuideStar Platinum Seal. Funded exclusively through public donations and private grants, we provide our services at no cost to clients.

About The CDC Foundation

The CDC Foundation helps the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) save and improve lives by unleashing the power of collaboration between CDC, philanthropies, corporations, organizations, and individuals to protect the health, safety and security of America and the world. The CDC Foundation is the go-to nonprofit authorized by Congress to mobilize philanthropic partners and private-sector resources to support CDC’s critical health protection mission. Since 1995, the CDC Foundation has launched more than 1,000 programs and raised more than $900 million. The CDC Foundation managed hundreds of CDC-led programs in the United States and in more than 140 countries last year. Learn more about the CDC Foundation at www.cdcfoundation.org. Follow the Foundation on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

David Talamantez Hire Heroes USA 678-785-3258 dtalamantez@hireheroesua.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.