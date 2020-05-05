InspireMD to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on Tuesday, May 12

Management to host conference call and webcast at 8:30am EDT

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE American: NSPR), developer of the CGuard™ Embolic Prevention System (EPS) for the prevention of stroke caused by carotid artery disease, announced today that management will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, to discuss financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, and provide a corporate update.



Conference Call & Webcast: Tuesday, May 12 th @ 8:30am EDT Within the US: 877-451-6152 Outside the US: 201-389-0879 Conference ID: 13703268 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139696

About InspireMD, Inc.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for treatment of carotid artery disease by providing outstanding acute results and durable stroke free long-term outcomes.

InspireMD’s common stock is quoted on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol NSPR and certain warrants are quoted on the NYSE American under the ticker symbols NSPR.WS and NSPR.WSB.

Investor Contacts:

Craig Shore

Chief Financial Officer

InspireMD, Inc.

888-776-6804

craigs@inspiremd.com

Jeremy Feffer

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

212-915-2568

jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com



