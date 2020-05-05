Menlo Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 11

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNLO) (“Menlo” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary therapies to address unmet needs in dermatology, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, on Monday, May 11, before the market opens. Menlo will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, May 11 to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.



Conference Call & Webcast

Monday May 11th @ 8:30amET Toll Free: 877-407-0784 International: 201-689-8560 Conference ID: 13702832 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139512

A replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website at www.menlotherapeutics.com promptly after the conference call.



About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. recently combined with Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (“Foamix”) to form a different type of biopharmaceutical company working to solve some of today’s most difficult therapeutic challenges in dermatology and beyond. Foamix is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Menlo.

With expertise in topical medicine innovation as a springboard, the Company is working to develop and commercialize a variety of solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology (MST™), and has received FDA approval for the world’s first topical minocycline, AMZEEQ™ (minocycline) topical foam, 4%.

For more information about Menlo or its investigational products, visit www.menlotherapeutics.com . Menlo may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Menlo’s website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Contact :

Andrew Saik

Menlo Therapeutics

908-731-6180

Andrew.Saik@foamix.com U.S. Investor Relations

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

646-889-1200

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com Media:

Vusi Moyo

Zeno Group

312-396-9703

vusi.moyo@zenogroup.com







