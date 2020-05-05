Maryann Kelly of Intuitive Services Insight to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MULLICA HILL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your intuition is your own personal natural resource just waiting to be used by you for your benefit. Making intuition intentional is about empowering yourself and others to act with purpose aligned with positive intentions.

Maryann Kelly is the founder of Intuitive Services Insight, where she provides mediumship, mentorship and speaking services.

“I am passionate about trying to offer relief to clients who are suffering,” says Maryann. “Sometimes the root cause of the suffering is elusive. Being a Medium, I have been able to accelerate the identification of the root cause.”

Kelly says she is applying intuition strategically and tactically even more now than she had for 33 years in her corporate career for much broader energy work helping those with Complex PTSD.

Complex PTSD results from years or decades of trauma. Kelly’s services and clients have since expanded & diversified in type, especially as related to Emotional Freedom Tapping (EFT) & Scalar Wave.

Emotional Freedom Technique, EFT, is an approach that can calm the nervous system; aid healing; and alleviate anxiety and pain. EFT serves as a “reset” to break undesired patterns. Through energetic tapping, behaviors can change. Kelly will often combine EFT with other energy modalities to optimize the client’s experience.

Scalar Wave, is another such energy modality that can help to balance a body’s biofield and reduce pain. Both Scalar Wave and EFT can be done remotely.

For clients who have been anxious before COVID-19, clearly COVID-19 is an additional trigger and can further complicate and spike manifestations in Complex PTSD or TMS. TMS is Tension Myoneural or Myositis Syndrome as researched by Dr John E. Sarno. TMS is a painful condition describing psychogenic musculoskeletal and nerve symptoms. For some, COVID-19 has triggered a heightened awareness of our universal mortality. Since the pandemic, people want to connect with loved ones passed over especially given the social distancing requirements. When there are less people you can interact with, one tends to think of those crossed over and wonder about what is beyond this life.

“We fear that which is undetected by our typical senses because we don’t know how or when it will impact us,” says Maryann. “We fear the unseen but why not harness it to create?”

Close Up Radio will feature Maryann Kelly in an interview with Jim Masters on May 7th at 1pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

Maryann may be contacted at info@intuitiveservicesinsight.com

For more information on Intuitive Services Insight, visit www.intuitiveservicesinsight.com



