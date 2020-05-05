Coronavirus - Nigeria: Summary of COVID-19 Cases by States as at 4th May 2020
Nine cases previously announced as discharged cases,were reported in error.
Therefore, there are 417 cases that have been discharged.
One case reported in Nasarawa was a repeat test.
The state has a total of 11 confirmed casesDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
