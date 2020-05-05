There were 608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,563 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Nigeria: Summary of COVID-19 Cases by States as at 4th May 2020

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Download logo

 Nine cases previously announced as discharged cases,were reported in error.

Therefore, there are 417 cases that have been discharged.

One case reported in Nasarawa was a repeat test.

The state has a total of 11 confirmed cases

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.