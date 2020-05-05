Coronavirus - South Africa: North West Health on Coronavirus COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province
The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as at Monday 04 May 2020 is 35.
The breakdown of cases is as follows:
|
District breakdown
|
Cases
|
Bojanala district
|
27
|
Rustenburg Municipality
|
15
|
Madibeng Municipality
|
11
|
Moretele Municipality
|
01
|
Dr. Kenneth Kaunda District
|
05
|
JB Marks Municipality
|
02
|
Matlosana Municipality
|
03
|
Ngaka Modiri Molema District
|
02
|
Mahikeng Municipality
|
02
|
Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District
|
01
|
Lekwa-Teemane Municipality
|
01
Hospital:
The total number of people in hospital in the North West Province is five.
Recoveries:
A total of 20 COVID-19 confirmed positive persons have recovered. Sixteen recoveries are in Bojanala, two in Dr. Kenneth Kaunda and one each in Ngaka Modiri Molema and Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati. We thank all our healthcare workers for their continued dedication and commitment to serve people of the North West Province.
Data harmonization:
Allocation and verification of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province is an ongoing process. The Department of Health will continuously allocate cases after verification to a specific and appropriate location within a particular municipality.
Issued by: North West HealthDistributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.
