Coronavirus - South Africa: North West Health on Coronavirus COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as at Monday 04 May 2020 is 35.

The breakdown of cases is as follows:

District breakdown Cases Bojanala district 27 Rustenburg Municipality 15 Madibeng Municipality 11 Moretele Municipality 01 Dr. Kenneth Kaunda District 05 JB Marks Municipality 02 Matlosana Municipality 03 Ngaka Modiri Molema District 02 Mahikeng Municipality 02 Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District 01 Lekwa-Teemane Municipality 01

Hospital:

The total number of people in hospital in the North West Province is five.

Recoveries:

A total of 20 COVID-19 confirmed positive persons have recovered. Sixteen recoveries are in Bojanala, two in Dr. Kenneth Kaunda and one each in Ngaka Modiri Molema and Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati. We thank all our healthcare workers for their continued dedication and commitment to serve people of the North West Province.

Data harmonization:

Allocation and verification of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province is an ongoing process. The Department of Health will continuously allocate cases after verification to a specific and appropriate location within a particular municipality.

Issued by: North West Health



