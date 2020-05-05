ZINFI Launches Its Unified Channel Management Platform on Microsoft Azure

/EIN News/ -- ZINFI’s Industry-Leading Unified Channel Management Platform Will Now Also Be Available on Microsoft Azure, Further Enhancing Platform Security, Scalability and Availability

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc. , a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions and a leader in through-channel marketing automation and partner relationship management (PRM), today announced it has launched a version of its Unified Channel Management platform on Microsoft Azure.

The move to Microsoft Azure allows ZINFI to address multiple enterprise requirements related to platform DevOps, performance, security, availability, disaster recovery and compliance, and to meet high-volume transactional demand that may vary from one season to another as channel programs and performance fluctuate. Additional capabilities that Microsoft Azure will enable on ZINFI’s platform include:

Improved DevOps: This allows ZINFI to collaborate with its customers for multiple instances—e.g., development, configuration, staging, pre-production and production—to create true enterprise-grade dynamic change management and version release capability. Higher performance: Vendors can now allocate database capacity and computational capacity to handle peak access needs from their partner base tied to end-of-quarter events and other seasonal requirements. Granular security: This includes advanced multi-layer protection from the web layer and application layer to the database layer to ensure access to encrypted data is managed both in motion and at rest. High availability: ZINFI UCM now has multiple failover modes to protect not only application availability, but also data scalability across the globe tied to high-usage demand mode. Advanced disaster recovery: This allows backup of the entire application and database to different data centers. In the event of natural calamities or similar disasters, backup will instantly switch to alternate locations.

“At ZINFI, we are constantly looking for customer feedback related to administrative and partner experiences,” said Sugata Sanyal, founder and CEO of ZINFI. “As we continue to deploy our solutions in more complex enterprise environments, we want to be ready with a highly scalable platform. As a result, we are now deploying an advanced, enterprise-grade platform on Microsoft Azure with maximum scalability. ZINFI has been a Microsoft-certified Gold ISV for four years in a row now, and our deep expertise with Microsoft ASP.NET platform has allowed us to move up to the highest level of cloud deployment with our industry-leading Unified Channel Management platform.”

ZINFI will continue to offer potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) that provides access to its entire Unified Channel Marketing (UCM) automation platform, and the trial will be available on Microsoft Azure from the end of the current quarter. This allows any prospective buyers to test-drive ZINFI’s industry-leading channel management applications prior to making a purchase decision.

ZINFI continues to attract broad recognition from both users and analysts for its innovation in channel management automation. In April 2020, ZINFI was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2020 report , earning perfect (5 out of 5) scores for “Product innovation roadmap,” “Pricing strategy,” “Supporting products and services” and “Number of employees.” The report cited ZINFI’s “commitment to modularity” as a key differentiator—which makes its platform suitable for both SMBs and large global manufacturers—and highlighted ZINFI’s “strong workflow and collaborations tools.”

ZINFI was also named a leader in two previous Forrester reports: The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2018 report , and The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management Q4 2018 report .

In addition, G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website, placed ZINFI in the “leaders” quadrant in its Spring 2020 Best Partner Management Software category. ZINFI earned scores of 90% or higher on every G2 metric, which included Quality of Support (98%), Meets Requirements (95%), Ease of Doing Business With (94%) and Ease of Use (92%). G2 scores are based on the responses of real, verified users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI’s global marketing services team members.

