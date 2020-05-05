Lantronix Routers Provide Secure Transmission of Video and Data Delivering Increased Security at Global Bank’s ATMs

Lantronix E210 series high-speed routers transmit video and sensor data in real-time to the bank’s central control center over a secure, virtual private network

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of intelligent edge and secure data management solutions for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that its E210 Series routers are being used to enable secure real-time transmission of video and sensor data to help ensure security at a global bank’s Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).



“We chose Lantronix based on our long-term relationship and the fact that it delivers the best product at the most attractive price with exceptional technical support,” said Anshul Ramani of Argus Secure Technologies, the Lantronix value-added reseller that installed and manages the ATM security systems. “For our bank customer’s 1,000 branches, the Lantronix routers quickly and reliably transmit video and data to ensure security of the ATMs.”

"At Lantronix, we take a customer-centric approach to ensuring that we deliver the best possible product performance and price. We focus on establishing long-term client relationships built on a deep understanding of each customer’s pain points while working to provide solutions to specific problems,” said Jonathan Shipman, VP of Strategy at Lantronix. “We are committed to ensuring our customers’ success by delivering the quality, reliability and functionality they need to support their business needs across mission-critical IoT applications in the industrial, retail and financial markets.”

Challenge: Securely Transmit Video and Data 24/7

Argus Secure Technologies was challenged to find a reliable, secure and durable router that would meet the real-time video requirements of its ATM security solution. The router needed to be able to reliably and securely transmit large amounts of data originating from a high-resolution camera to the bank’s central control center on a 24/7 uninterrupted basis.

In addition, the router had to enable the entire video and data stream to be transmitted over the bank’s secure Virtual Private Network (VPN), not the unsecured public Internet. As well, it had to meet the banking industry’s strict regulatory requirements.

Solution: Lantronix E210 Reliable, Secure and Durable Router

The advanced ATM security solution comprises an IP camera for video surveillance and motion detection sensors. Video and sensor data are transmitted in real-time to a central control center via the Lantronix E210 high-speed router over the bank’s VPN.

To provide live video streaming and data transition at the bank’s 1,000+ ATM locations, Ramani chose the Lantronix E210 router. Benefits include:

24/7 Live Video Streaming — Each ATM hosts one IP camera that is positioned to capture the faces of the ATM users. The router also transmits data from security alarm sensors such as outer door open/close and ATM cash door open/close.

Fast Transmission Speeds — The Lantronix E210 router has a 4G air transfer speed of 10MBPS downlink and 5MBPS uplink and also features a fallback on 3G HSPA, which makes live streaming possible from the IP cameras.

Reliability and Security — Dual sim and built-in intelligence, including a network connectivity watchdog, helps to maintain a very high level of uptime with minimal interruptions. IPSec VPN provides a highly secured path for the data to be transmitted to the bank’s control center.

Results: Lantronix Routers Deliver a Secure, Reliable, Regulatory-Compliant Solution

With the Lantronix E210 routers, the bank can monitor its 1,000+ ATMs on a real-time basis. Receiving the video and data in real-time enables the command center to detect any malicious intent and report to regional security officers for rapid action.

At each ATM location, the Lantronix E210 router quickly transfers video at high data rates and also transfers data from the alarm panel, showing when the outer door is open or closed as well as when the cash door is open or closed.

Success Highlights:

Improved ATM security with real-time monitoring

Reduced tampering and sabotage attempts

Decreased robbery incidents

Safer environment for ATM customers

Adherence to strict regulations

“We have been impressed with the reliability, quality and durability of Lantronix E214 routers, which provide stable wireless communication over 4G,” Ramani added.

For more, visit the complete case study .

About Lantronix E210 Series Routers

Lantronix E210 series routers, including the E214#078 4G Cat 1, are designed for mission-critical enterprise applications that require faultless connectivity, such as ATMs. With high-speed LTE, WAN, LAN, Wi-Fi® and serial connectivity, Lantronix E210 is a highly versatile, reliable and rugged series of routers and accompanying device management software.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. is a global provider of hardware and software solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Out-of-Band Management (OOBM). Lantronix enables its customers to provide intelligent, reliable, and secure IoT and OOBM solutions while accelerating time to market. Lantronix’s solutions dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment, and management of IoT projects while providing quality, reliability and security across hardware, software, and solutions.

With three decades of proven experience in creating robust IoT technologies and OOBM solutions, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling its customers to build new business models, leverage greater efficiencies and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Lantronix’s solutions are deployed inside millions of machines at data centers, offices, and remote sites serving a wide range of industries, including energy, agriculture, medical, security, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, retail, financial, environmental, and government.

