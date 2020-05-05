Hotel Equities Named as Management Firm for Hotel Indigo in Winston-Salem

/EIN News/ -- WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. , May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Atlanta-based hotel owner and operator Hotel Equities (HE) announced its appointment as the management firm for Hotel Indigo . The boutique hotel is located in the historic Pepper Building in the heart of downtown Winston-Salem, North Carolina, at 104 W. 4th Street. The IHG hotel is owned by Mayfair Street Partners, LLC , which tapped Hotel Equities to take over the day-to-day operations and management of this full-service hotel.

Hotel Indigo offers guests a wide range of amenities, including an on-site fitness center, complimentary Wi-Fi and a business center. Topping off the list is the Sir Winston Wine Loft & Restaurant, where guests can sip North Carolina’s finest blends and enjoy authentic local cuisine. Just outside, guests will find the downtown business district, featuring all of the sights and vibrant nightlife Winston-Salem has to offer.

“We are proud to welcome a new team of associates to the growing HE family and offer them our best-in-class management training services,” said Joe Reardon, chief development officer for HE. “The team is ready to step in and provide support on all levels to allow this hotel to operate at the highest level. We plan to hit the ground running and create an immediate impact for guests, staff and the ownership group.”

Hotel Equities plans to leverage the existing high-end amenities and its expertise in operational management to further improve the success of the hotel. HE will immediately implement operational protocols heavily emphasizing health and safety and take proper measures to ensure a great stay for guests as travel resumes in 2020.

“Hotel Equities is the ideal operator for the Hotel Indigo, as their values and focus on the customer experience perfectly align with what we are striving for,” expressed Simon Burgess, Managing Director and Partner with Mayfair. “We’re excited to welcome and expand our relationship with Hotel Equities as well. They are a top-tier operator with a top-tier brand that provides an incredible experience and atmosphere for our guest.”

“We congratulate Hotel Equities and Mayfair on their partnership and know that the Hotel Indigo Winston-Salem Downtown will continue to thrive in the coming years,” said Arik Kono, vice president of upscale development for IHG. “This property is at the heart of this exciting city offering travelers an authentic neighborhood experience and superb service.”

HE is nearing completion of an additional hotel in the Winston-Salem market, with the Courtyard by Marriott Winston-Salem Downtown slated to open in June. Along with providing management expertise, HE is assisting hotel owners with development services and financial workout guidance in these uncertain economic times.

About Hotel Equities

Hotel Equities (HE) is an Atlanta-based full-scale hotel ownership, management and development firm with a portfolio of 140+ hotels and projects throughout the United States and Canada. Frederick W. Cerrone, CHA, serves as Founder and Chairman; Brad Rahinsky serves as President and CEO. For more information, visit www.hotelequities.com .

About Mayfair Street Partners

Mayfair Street Partners, LLC (“Mayfair”) was founded on the core beliefs and values of its principals whose mission is built on integrity, performance, and an awareness of balancing “Margin and Mission” in all of its investments. Mayfair’s investment strategy is based on developing and investing in commercial real estate assets across urban mixed-use retail, limited to full-service hotels, multi-family, and land development. The company is an inaugural partnership of cycle tested principals with a combined experience of nearly 90 years. Together, their experience and platform provides investors with in-depth knowledge of the real estate industry and delivery of consistent returns over the life cycle of each transaction. For more information, visit www.mayfairstreetpartners.com .





