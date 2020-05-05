There were 631 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,624 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update as at 4 May 2020

Zimbabwe had 34 confirmed cases, including five (5) recoveries and four(4) deaths.

