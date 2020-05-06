Alpha Serve Is Now Atlassian Marketplace Top Vendor

Alpha Serve has received the status of the top vendor on the Atlassian Marketplace.

MYKOLAIV, UKRAINE, May 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alpha Serve has received the status of the top vendor on the Atlassian Marketplace. Since 2019, the company has been availing technical know-how to businesses across the world as an Atlassian Marketplace Vendor.Launched back in 2003, Alpha Serve is a renowned outsourcing partner in software development. It also caters to firms in need of outstaffing services.Alpha Serve has developed a broad range of products and availed them on the Atlassian Marketplace. Some of them are 2FA for Jira: U2F &TOTP, 2FA for Bitbucket: U2F & TOTP, 2FA for Confluence: U2F & TOTP, Smart Git Integration for Jira, Time Tracker for Jira, Power BI Connector for Jira, Tableau Connector for Jira, WebAuthn for Confluence, WebAuthn for Jira, and more.“Our products address authentication security matters, assist in task management, time monitoring, and reporting,” says an Alpha Serve representative. “All of our apps have an intuitive user interface, performance tracking functionality, and can be deployed on a data center or server.”The Atlassian Marketplace Top Vendor program recognizes vendors with exemplary app development and client experience. Some of the requirements that need to be fulfilled to achieve this status include the sale of one or more paid-via-Atlassian apps, five hundred or more active installations of the app, proper documentation of all apps, provision of a customer assistance URL for the application, etc.The top vendor status achieved by Alpha Serve reflects the high-quality and reliable applications, as well as excellent customer support that users are guaranteed when opting for Alpha Serve solutions



