BioNTech to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on May 12, 2020

/EIN News/ -- MAINZ, Germany, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech”) will announce its financial results for the first quarter 2020 on Tuesday, May 12th, 2020. BioNTech will also host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 08:00 a.m. EDT (2:00 p.m. CET) to report its financial results and provide a corporate update on the first quarter 2020.



The slide presentation and audio of the webcast will be available via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/eb6fxpp7

To participate in the conference call, please dial the following numbers ten minutes prior to the start and provide the Conference ID:

United States international: +1 646 741 3167

United States domestic (toll-free): +1 877 870 9135

Germany: +49 (0) 692 2222 625

Conference ID: 9282359

Participants may also access the slides and the webcast of the conference call via the “Events & Presentations” page of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://biontech.de/ . A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and archived on the Company’s website for 30 days following the call.

About BioNTech

Biopharmaceutical New Technologies (BioNTech) is a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The Company exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies, innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, bi-specific checkpoint immuno-modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global pharmaceutical collaborators, including Eli Lilly and Company, Genmab, Sanofi, Bayer Animal Health, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Genevant, Fosun Pharma and Pfizer.

For more information, please visit www.BioNTech.de .

