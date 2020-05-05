Diabetic Neuropathy Market to Rise at 8.9% till 2026; Increasing Number of Regulatory Approvals Will Aid Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the Diabetic Neuropathy Market Research Report are Abbott, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer.Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Astellas Pharma US, Inc. and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global diabetic neuropathy market size is projected to reach USD 7.12 billion by the end of 2026. The highest prevalence of diabetes will bode well for the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Diabetic Neuropathy Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Disease Type (Peripheral, Autonomic, Proximal, and Focal), By Drug Class (Anti-Depressants, Anti-Seizures, Opioid, Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory, and others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retails Pharmacies & Stores, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 3.61 billion and will exhibit a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.





Diabetic neuropathy is a severe disorder that mostly occurs in diabetic patients. It leads to nerve damage in legs and feet of the human body. As feet and legs are sensitive parts of the body, there is a huge focus on early detection and precaution of the disease. Besides nerve damages, the disorder has the potential to affect the digestive system and also have adverse effects on the urinary tract and heart. Accounting to the severity of the disease, regulatory authorities are compelled to approve more products and therapeutic procedures associated with the disease.

The high prevalence of diabetic neuropathy, mostly in diabetic patients, will create several growth opportunities for the companies operating in this market. According to the World Health Organization, the total number of diabetic patients is likely to research an estimated 430 million by the end of 2030. Additionally, the effect of diabetic neuropathy on sensitive parts of the human body will attract more companies as well as researchers.

Increasing Number of Regulatory Approvals Will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of product approvals by regulatory authorities across the world has made the highest impact. In July 2019, Averitas Pharma announced that it received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for a new product associated with the treatment of neuropathic pain associated with therapeutic procedures. The company received approval for ‘Quentaza’, a drug used to minimize pain in peripheral diabetic neuropathy. Averitas’ latest product will bode well for the market in the foreseeable future.





North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Number of Diabetic Patients Will Provide Impetus to Market Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing diabetic neuropathy market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these regions, the market in North America is likely to emerge dominant in the coming years. The high prevalence of diabetic in several countries across this region will aid the growth of the market. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 2.19 billion and this value is likely to increase further in the coming years. The market in Asia Pacific will exhibit the highest CAGR in the coming years, driven by the increasing R&D activities in several countries across this region.

List of Key Companies Operating in the Diabetic Neuropathy Market are:

Abbott

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer.Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Astellas Pharma US, Inc.

Others



Industry Developments:

July 2019: Laurus Labs Limited announced that it has launched newer version of its pain management capsules for patients suffering from diabetic neuropathy.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments Such as Mergers, Acquisitions, and Collaborations New Product Launches Prevalence of Diabetic Neuropathy Pipeline Analysis

Global Diabetic Neuropathy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Type Peripheral Autonomic Proximal Focal Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Opioid Anti-Depressants Anti-Seizure Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospitals Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies & Stores Online Pharmacies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!!!







