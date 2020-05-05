Women Health Market 2020- Effect of COVID-19 Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation,Trends and Forecast By 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction

All across the globe, women's health has become a serious concern. Women are more prone to certain diseases such as osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, anemia, menstruation-related disorders, depression, and obesity. With the growing number of diseases among women, the government's concerns have also been increasing. Governments are paying attention to women's health and are ready to take various steps to tackle the situation. In addition to governments, private organizations and health sectors are also focused on providing women with better health care. As a result of this, the global women's health market is expected to rise in the coming years. The study shows that the market is expected to cross 50 billion USD by 2026.

Some developed countries are also covering insurance and reimbursements for women. In the future, this market is also going to grow. The US is one such country which provides preventive services for women without charging any co-payment. These include screening for anaemia, hepatitis B, and breast cancer on a routine basis; folic acid supplements for women who are likely to be pregnant, and contraceptive methods, among others.

Global Women’s Health Market – Market Dynamics

The global market for the women’s health market is primarily driven by the rise in the number of health related disorders in females. Also, increase in initiatives by governments and various organizations to care for female health and the rise in investment in R&D is expected to enhance the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to American Institute Of Cancer Research (AICR), breast cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer in women and the second most common cancer overall. There were over 2 million new cases in 2018. It is also estimated that 61,880 women in the United States would develop uterine cancer in 2019. With the increase government initiative to spread awareness about the contraception and fertility to restrict the population growth, particularly in developing economies, is expected to propel the women’s health market. In developed economies, most women have stopped using contraceptive pill due to side effects such as endometriosis, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, menorrhagia, alopecia, and hirsutism has increased the use of IUDs and implants. Increasing awareness about alternative methods will fuel the market growth. However, the patent expiry of most of the female healthcare related drugs and stringent regulatory guidelines may hinder the market progress.

Women’s Health Market – Segment Analysis

By treatment type, the women’s health market is segmented into hormonal and non-hormonal treatments. Hormonal treatment (HRT) is further divided into estrogen therapy, progestin therapy, combination therapy, thyroid replacement therapy, parathyroid hormone therapy, and others. Non- hormonal treatment is further divided into targeted therapy drugs, antibiotics, bisphosphonates, and others. Non- hormonal segment holds the most significant share in 2018, owing as most preferred treatment as it has many advantages and fewer side effects. An NIH-sponsored Women’s Health Initiative study on postmenopausal health suggested that HRT could raise cardiovascular and breast cancer risks. As a result, many women turned to alternative options. Though new interpretations of the WHI data and follow-up research have produced a more nuanced picture of the risks and benefits HRT, non- hormonal treatments are still preferred.

By Diseases Indication, the women’s health market is segmented into cancer, hypothyroidism, post-menopausal syndrome, osteoporosis, contraceptive, uterine fibroid, urinary tract infection, and others. The post-menopausal syndrome, contraception, and urinary tract infections hold the most significant shares collectively which minimal share difference among them. However, contraceptive accounts of the substantial segment of the market and are expected to remain dominant, and it can be attributed to the rising awareness of birth control methods. Reproductive and urinary system related problems are the significant conditions affecting women’s health worldwide According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 50 % of women report having had a UTI at some point in their lives. 30% of all the post-menopausal women in Europe and the U.S. are prone to osteoporosis, and in general, women are more prone to urinary tract infections when compared to men.

The in-depth study of women's health Market focuses on women's health volume and value at a global level, regional level, and company level. In the global market, the key manufacturers are Allergan, Bayer, Merck, Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceutical, Agile Therapeutics, Amgen, Apothecus Pharmaceutical, AstraZeneca, Blairex Laboratories, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ferring. On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India. On the basis of type, the market study on global women's health market is segmented into postmenopausal osteoporosis, infertility, endometriosis, menopause, and polycystic ovary syndrome. By application, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics.

Regional Analysis

By region, North America was the biggest market in 2018. There are other segments such as Europe, China, Southeast Asia, and India. Because of technological advancements and the overall state of the North American region, it has showcased the fastest growth, but in the coming years, Southeast Asia is likely to grow at a rapid speed. India also has the potential to provide better opportunities for global women's health market as it is a fast growing country with more awareness than before about women's health and their bodies. China has the highest women's population because of which it also has the possibility of growing in the coming years.



