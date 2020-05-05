Prescription Drugs Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 8.9% by 2026; Development of Advanced Prescription Drugs to Augment Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the Prescription Drugs Market Research Report are Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., AstraZeneca and other key market players.

Nonetheless, the ongoing clinical trials by leading players for the development of innovative drugs will enable speedy expansion of the market in the foreseeable future, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Prescription Drugs Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Generics, Orphan, and Other Prescription Drugs), By Therapy (Oncology, Anti-diabetics, Vaccines, Sensory Organs, Immunosuppressants, Anticoagulants, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 811.00 billion in 2018.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Competitive Landscape:

Grant for Oxbryta by FDA to Accelerate Growth

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that it has granted the approval to Oxbryta (voxelotor) for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD) in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older. The growing incidence of sickle disease will spur demand for Oxbryta, which, in turn, will boost the global prescription drugs market growth. Sickle cell disease can be classified as lifelong, inherited blood disorder. The red blood cells are unusually shaped, thus restricting the flow in blood vessels and limits oxygen delivery to the body’s tissues and leading to acute pain and critical damage. Furthermore, FDA Commissioner Adm. Brett P. Giroir, M.D., said in a statement, “Our scientific investments have brought us to a point where we have many more tools available in the battle against sickle cell disease, which presents daily challenges for those living with it.

We remain committed to raising the profile of this disease as a public health priority and to approving new therapies that are proven to be safe and effective. Together with improved provider education, patient empowerment, and improved care delivery systems, these newly approved drugs have the potential to immediately impact people living with SCD.” Moreover, M.D., director of the FDA’s Oncology Center of Excellence and acting director of the Office of Oncologic Diseases, Richard Pazdur, mentioned, “With Oxbryta, sickle cells are less likely to bind together and form the sickle shape, which can cause low hemoglobin levels due to red blood cell destruction. This therapy provides a new treatment option for patients with this serious and life-threatening condition.”





Regional Analysis:

Robust Development of Advanced Prescription Drugs to Boost Market

North America generated a revenue of USD 396.58 billion in 2018 and is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the growing development of advanced prescription drugs to cater to the demand of the consumers. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases will boost business in the region. Moreover, the rising R&D and high healthcare expenditure will contribute positively to the market growth. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the growing awareness regarding chronic disorders. In addition, the presence of eminent players will positively impact the market in Asia Pacific. The market in Europe is predicted to grow rapidly in the forthcoming years owing to rising demand for advanced prescription drugs. The increasing product launches for orphan disease by key players will bolster healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years.



List of Key Companies Operating in the Prescription Drugs Market are

Novartis AG



Pfizer, Inc.



F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd



Sanofi



Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Merck & Co., Inc.

AbbVie, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

AstraZeneca

CELGENE CORPORATION (BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY)

Others



Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Key Diseases - by Key Countries – 2018 Pipeline Analysis Key Industry Developments Regulatory Scenario - by Key Regions New Product Approvals

Global Prescription Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Generics Orphan Other Prescription Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Therapy Oncology Anti-diabetics Vaccines Sensory Organs Immunosuppressants Anticoagulants Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores Online Pharmacies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!!!





