Coronavirus - Ethiopia ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

The Government of Ethiopia (GoE) introduced measures to limit the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in March and April, launching a three-month preparedness and response plan in April requesting nearly $1.8 billion. Some restrictions are disrupting humanitarian operations.

U.S. Government (USG) partners are adapting emergency programs to include protocols intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In April, USAID/FFP partners, including the UN World Food Program (WFP), began providing double rations of food assistance to halve the frequency of distributions, minimizing large gatherings of beneficiaries.