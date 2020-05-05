Economist Provides Insight on the Resilient Real Estate Market

As several states begin reopening, The Brian Buffini Show podcast features the Observations and Projections of the Industry’s Leading Economic Analyst

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an exclusive interview, Chief Economist and Senior Vice President of Research at the National Association of REALTORS® Dr. Lawrence Yun shares his expectations on where the market will go as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds. Dr. Yun joins real estate leader Brian Buffini on his podcast to provide clarity on current real estate market performance and the timing of anticipated pent-up demand. Yun first appeared on The Brian Buffini Show in March to share the message that, “This too shall pass.”

During this latest interview, Yun says he anticipates a drop in sales activity this year of 10-15%, but expects it to pick up sharply in 2021, by as much as 20%. He assures the real estate community that the current inventory shortage has actually left the market poised for a rebound. These are uncertain times, however, he says buyers will soon start trickling back in; “They're a little disappointed on the lack of inventory, but with 70% of the workforce with secure employment, they're looking at historically low mortgage rates and they're just looking for the right home that meets their needs.”

Brian Buffini adds to that thought, noting that many transactions are already closing in full compliance with health and safety guidelines; “There is still a great desire for people to buy, for people to sell and for people to own a home.”

Dr. Lawrence Yun is a renowned leader in real estate and economics. His extensive research fuels major reports for NAR, which serves a membership of more than 1.4 million real estate agents. During this interview, respected industry expert Brian Buffini complements Yun with his more than 30 years of real estate expertise, providing a clarity during these uncertain economic times.

The Brian Buffini Show podcast launched in 2016 quickly reaching the No. 2 spot in the Apple Podcasts business category. The podcast brings Brian’s Irish wit, profound insights and well-known guests to professionals and consumers around the world. Quickly approaching 10 million downloads, the show’s record-breaking listenership has secured it as one of the top business podcasts in the world.

What: “The Podcast Every Homeowner Needs to Hear - an Interview with Dr. Lawrence Yun”

Who: Dr. Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist for the National Association of REALTORS®, and Brian Buffini, Founder and Chairman of Buffini & Company

Where: Hear the podcast and download a transcript at TheBrianBuffiniShow.com

When: Available Tuesday, May 5, 2020 @ 12:01 a.m. Pacific

