D-Flex® a New Generation of Manual Injection Pens from Haselmeier Wins Red Dot for Outstanding Design Quality

STUTTGART, Germany, May 05, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- The Red Dot Jury has made its decision: The D-Flex® emerged victorious from the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2020 and won a Red Dot for its good design quality. This means that the Haselmeier Group is one of the winners in the world’s most renowned design competition.

D-Flex® - The Innovative Injection Pen from Haselmeier The D-Flex® from Haselmeier is a product platform of a new generation of disposable injection pen systems for subcutaneous self-injection. The patented D-Flex® Technology is bridging the gap between simple fixed dose pens and normal variable-dose pens as known in the Diabetes or Hormone-Therapy. This innovative technology allows easy adaptation to the titration requirements of drugs for specific therapies where multi distinct fix doses are required. All essential fix doses can be realized on just one D-Flex® Pen. These doses can be flexible selected by the customers according to their specific requirements on the titration-scheme of the special drug. It just needs the modification of just one part of the D-Flex® Pen Platform. Thus, the customers save time and money in the development of the combination product. Furthermore, the special D-Flex® Technology creates additional value for the patient by preventing injection errors and unintended dosages, thus resulting in an improved patient safety.

Red Dot CEO Professor Dr. Peter Zec on the laureates “The winners of the Red Dot Award have proved that they have created excellent products worthy of winning an award. The products won over the jury not only through their aesthetic, but also thanks to their incomparable functionality. With their designs, the award winners are setting new standards in their industry. I wish to congratulate them most sincerely on their success,” said Professor Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of Red Dot.

Detailed evaluation of the products entered The Red Dot Award: Product Design offers designers and manufacturers from all over the world a platform for assessing their products. In 2020, designers and companies from 60 countries entered more than 6,500 products in the competition. The international jury comprises experienced experts from different disciplines and has been convening for around 65 years in order to select the year’s best designs. The adjudication process lasts several days and is based on two essential criteria: The jurors test all of the entries in order to assess not just the aesthetic but also the materials selected, the level of craftsmanship, the surface structure, ergonomics and functionality. After intensive discussions, they make a decision on the design quality of the products. True to the motto “In search of good design and innovation”, only the best designs receive an award.

D-Flex® in exhibitions, online and in the yearbook On 22 June 2020, D-Flex® will be added to the exhibition “Design on Stage” in the Red Dot Design Museum Essen, where all of the award-winning products will be on show. The museum will thus be a hot spot for best-in-class industrial design. From that date, the winning product from Haselmeier will also be presented in the online exhibition on the Red Dot website. The Red Dot Design Yearbook 2020/2021 comes out in July 2020.

About Haselmeier Haselmeier, headquartered in Switzerland, is a leading provider of solutions for subcutaneous injection systems for the safe self-administration of liquid drugs. As a reliable development partner, Haselmeier offers customer-specific solutions from design and conception with prototype construction, engineering and product development to industrialization in modern production facilities. Additional services such as lifecycle management, pharmaceutical packaging, packaging design and regulatory support complement the range of services. The customized development is always based on patented proprietary platform technologies for injection devices. In addition, the company actively develops innovative digital solutions that help shape the future of smart medical healthcare. Haselmeier currently employs 240 people in six countries with sales offices in Europe, the USA and India and state-of-the-art production facilities in Buchen (DE), Dnešice (CZ) and Bengaluru (IND). Haselmeier has over 100 years of experience in the health care sector and has always contributed to reliability and success in therapy.

About the Red Dot Design Award In order to appraise the diversity in the field of design in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award breaks down into the three disciplines of Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. With more than 18,000 entries, the Red Dot Award is one of the world’s largest design competitions. In 1955, a jury convened for the first time to assess the best designs of the day. In the 1990s, Red Dot CEO Professor Dr. Peter Zec developed the name and brand of the award. Ever since, the sought-after distinction “Red Dot” has been the revered international seal of outstanding design quality. The award winners are presented in the yearbooks, museums and online.

