Global Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market Opportunities And Strategies

The global anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market reached a value of nearly $40,162.1 million in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% to nearly $47,176.2 million by 2023.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market is expected to grow at a rate of 4.1% to nearly $47.2 billion by 2023. The increased use of tobacco led to a rise in tobacco-related respiratory diseases such as COPD, which in turn drove the anti-asthmatic and COPD drugs market during the historic period. However, stringent regulations, such as approvals of asthma and COPD drugs, have always been a major challenge in the market.

The anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market consists of sales of anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs by entities that manufacture drugs that are used to prevent and treat asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The anti-asthmatics and COPD drug industry includes establishments that manufacture bronchodilators, anti-inflammatory drugs, monoclonal antibodies, and combination drugs.

The global anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type Of Drug Class – Combination Drugs, Bronchodilators, Monoclonal Antibodies, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs.

By End-Users – Asthma Patients, COPD Patients.

By Distribution Channel – General Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Retailers.

By Route Of Adminitstration – Inhaled, Intravenous and Subcutaneous, Oral.

By Type Of Therapy – Preventive, Curative.

By Geography - The global anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market accounts for 47.7% of the market.

Trends In The Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market

Biologic therapy medicines are increasingly being used in the treatment of severe asthma. Biologics are used for treating patients who continue to have symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath, and wheezing, despite use of standard daily controller medications.

