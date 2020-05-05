Neocarbon Now Offering Free Shipping During COVID-19 Pandemic

To help customers save more during the time of the pandemic, the company is now picking up the tab on shipping.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, US, May 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Neocarbon announced today that it has decided to offer free shipping during the time of COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re very excited to be able to waive the cost of shipping. These are tough times, and we realize that everyone has a budget, so we’ve decided to help our customers save more by providing absolutely free shipping on orders of $40 or more,” said Jesus Diaz, owner of Neocarbon.

Diaz added, “We are maintaining our commitment to customer service, excellent pricing, and delivering strong value to our customers by offering free shipping in the Continental United States.”

Neocarbon is a new, breakthrough company that specializes in helping people across the globe become the best version of themselves.

"We as human beings have huge unused potential, only limited by our previous experiences and the images stored in our minds," said Jesus Diaz, owner of Neocarbon. "Our products improve your performance to the max.

Neocarbon recently added new fitness performance products to its online store, including products such as the Neocarbon compression shapewear shirt, Neocarbon knee support sleeved, and Neocarbon wrist wraps.

As to how Neocarbon's fitness performance products help with recovery, Diaz pointed to its compression shapewear shirt. "The shapewear and posture corrector shirt is now available for purchase in our online store of fitness recovery and performance products.”

“It works great to wear it at the gym as you'll notice the pump on your muscles,” Diaz further added. “Its compression improves blood circulation.”

"Our products are suitable for everyday use in regular activities or sports that have an effect on your joints over time, including Basketball, Football, Baseball, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, Running, Weightlifting, Horse Riding, Climbing, and more," Diaz said, before adding, "with our fitness recovery products, absolutely nothing can limit your spirit to achieve anything you want. Your spirit is capable of bringing new things out of nothing, of bringing anything that you can imagine, there are no limits."

Diaz went on to note that empowering people with the support and products they need to succeed at being the best versions of themselves is the reason the company exists as a brand.

"We want to empower people, to help them regain their power, in the end, it's only a decision," Diaz said. "Fitness and sports are great ways to practice and develop our decision power, and we are creators of our own reality."

For more information, please visit https://www.neocarbon.com/pages/about-us.

About Neocarbon

Neocabron is the new you, stronger, more resilient, more flexible, the best version of yourself. It's more than just fitness; it's an attitude.

