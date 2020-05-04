Camp Carter International Karate Association First Annual Global Championship During the COVID-19 Pandemic

!st Annual Online Global Martial Arts Tournament Due to COVID=19 Pandemic

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHAT: CCIKA will host online the First Annual Global Championship, featuring individual Katas / Forms / Weapons in traditional martial arts such as Karate, Taekwondo, and Kung Fu.WHY: The CCIKA First Annual Global Championship aims to unite traditional martial arts students from around the world to come together for a friendly competition. In these challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to maintain focus, set goals, and continue striving for improvement. This Championship is for beginner through advanced students, young and adult, to join in our global community of martial artists to support, motivate and inspire each one to keep Hope Alive and be their best. Donations to the event will be used for the fight against COVID-19.WHO: First Annual Global Championship is organized by CCIKA and Grandmaster/Hanshi James Carter, supported by Hanshi Ralph Percelle, GrandMaster Joong Nam, Master Michael Lau, Hanshi John F. Kennedy from England, and a host of other GrandMasters, Masters, Senseis, Instructors, Students and Friends of CCIKA around the World.WHEN: May 9th, 2020 - Saturday, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm PDT /5:00 pm - 9:00 pm GMTWHERE: Online – Zoom link to be sent to all registered participantsHOW: Register at https://campcarter.net/events-calendar/ donation of US$10 will be used to support COVID-19 related efforts.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.