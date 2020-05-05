Restructuring Advisory Group Negotiates Multiple Mortgage and CMBS Loan Workout Agreements During the COVID 19 Pandemic
Chapter 11 Advisor Concludes Restructure of Major Office Lease & Multiple CMBS & Commercial Real Estate Loans During COVID-19 Pandemic Shutdown in TX, GA & MA.
The modifications to the Lease, as well as all 3 loans were negotiated directly by Restructuring Advisory Group with the financial institutions and did not involve the engaging of legal counsel.
The firm was retained in all 3 instances to analyze the financial viability of the Companies, to determine the feasibility of loan and lease modifications under the COVID-19 Pandemic shutdown, and to negotiate loan and lease modifications tailored to the varied cash flows in each company as impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic shutdown. The negotiations required analysis of current cash flows and the formulation of proposals to the financial institutions to restructure the loans and lease based upon a gradual ramp up in revenues over the next 6 month period.
Over a 30-year period, Restructuring Advisory Group has established a nationwide network of banks and financial institutions with whom the Company underwrites loans for its Chapter 11 clients, thereby offering both private money and market rate financing for companies and commercial real estate owners who have emerged from or are emerging from Chapter 11.
Over the same period, Restructuring Advisory Group has negotiated the discount, refinance, modification, and restructure of nearly three quarters of a billion dollars in loans with major banks and financial institutions nationwide.
The company has long standing relationships at the decision-making levels of major financial institutions and its’ trademark negotiating strategies are much more efficient, time-saving and cost effective than battling the banks with and through legions of lawyers.
Craig Brown
Restructuring Advisory Group
949-466-0022 or 800-357-8247
email us here
