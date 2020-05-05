Restructuring Advisory Group Negotiates Multiple Mortgage and CMBS Loan Workout Agreements During the COVID 19 Pandemic

Chapter 11 Advisor Concludes Restructure of Major Office Lease & Multiple CMBS & Commercial Real Estate Loans During COVID-19 Pandemic Shutdown in TX, GA & MA.

The Loan/Lease modifications improved available cash flow, gave immediate relief to the Companies, & stopped the Financial Institutions from enforcing default provisions under the Loan Agreements” — Craig Brown

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Restructuring Advisory Group http://restructuringexperts.com/ , a Chapter 11 Consultant , and expert in CMBS Loan Restructuring Chapter 11 Finance , Debtor in Possession Financing, Commercial Mortgage Loan Modifications, the negotiation of Loan Workout Agreements During the COVID-19 Pandemic and funding Chapter 11 Reorganization Plans, today announced that it negotiated the restructure of one CMBS loan and 2 conventional commercial real estate mortgages as well as one major office lease for clients in Georgia, Texas and Massachusetts. The Loan and Lease restructures were needed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic shutdown.The modifications to the Lease, as well as all 3 loans were negotiated directly by Restructuring Advisory Group with the financial institutions and did not involve the engaging of legal counsel.The firm was retained in all 3 instances to analyze the financial viability of the Companies, to determine the feasibility of loan and lease modifications under the COVID-19 Pandemic shutdown, and to negotiate loan and lease modifications tailored to the varied cash flows in each company as impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic shutdown. The negotiations required analysis of current cash flows and the formulation of proposals to the financial institutions to restructure the loans and lease based upon a gradual ramp up in revenues over the next 6 month period.Over a 30-year period, Restructuring Advisory Group has established a nationwide network of banks and financial institutions with whom the Company underwrites loans for its Chapter 11 clients, thereby offering both private money and market rate financing for companies and commercial real estate owners who have emerged from or are emerging from Chapter 11.Over the same period, Restructuring Advisory Group has negotiated the discount, refinance, modification, and restructure of nearly three quarters of a billion dollars in loans with major banks and financial institutions nationwide.The company has long standing relationships at the decision-making levels of major financial institutions and its’ trademark negotiating strategies are much more efficient, time-saving and cost effective than battling the banks with and through legions of lawyers.



