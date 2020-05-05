Paymon Khatibi Khatibi Law, APLC Best of LA Award

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paymon Khatibi, acclaimed Litigation Attorney wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Boutique Law Firm – 2020,” according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 6,700 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Paymon Khatibi of Khatibi Law into our BoLAA family.”

Paymon A. Khatibi is a lawyer that represents clients throughout the state of California. His main practice areas include personal injury, wrongful death, product defects, employment, and business litigation. He earned his Juris Doctorate from Loyola Law School in Los Angeles and holds a B.A in Criminology, Law & Society from the University of California, Irvine. He is a passionate advocate who thrives in “David and Goliath” cases, taking great pride in standing up to a large corporation or government entity on behalf of someone who has been wronged. He has helped recover millions of dollars in cases involving catastrophic cases in his main practice area. His firm, Khatibi Law, APLC, is a full-service boutique law firm serving all of California located in Los Angeles.

Paymon serves on the Board of Governors for the Consumers Attorneys of California and serves on the Legislative and Education committees. He is also a member of the Consumer Attorneys of Los Angeles were he serves on the Public Affairs and Education committees. Paymon is the co-founder and past president of the Downtown LA Bar Association. Paymon is a member of the American Association for Justice, Los Angeles Bar Association, Beverly Hills Bar Association, Downtown LA Bar Association and Orange County Bar Association.

Paymon frequently writes and speaks on various legal topics. At a previous firm, he was in charge of coordinating evidence between the U.S. Department of Justice and defense attorneys around the United States in a case involving what the federal government called “the largest-ever Medicare fraud enterprises” in history. Paymon has participated in numerous civil trials involving catastrophic injuries. Most recently, in the summer of 2019, Paymon obtained a 7-figure personal injury verdict in a jury trial.

