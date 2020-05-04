TPI Composites Announces that Its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Will be Held in Virtual Format

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPIC) (the “Company”), the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades with a global footprint, today announced that due to the public health and safety concerns related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to support the health and well-being of the Company’s directors, employees and stockholders, the location of the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (including any adjournments or postponements, the “Annual Meeting”) has been changed to a virtual format only.



As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held at 1:00 p.m., Arizona local time, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person, but instead will be able to attend virtually as noted below.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting that were previously distributed, stockholders are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if they were a stockholder of the Company as of the close of business on March 23, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the Annual Meeting provided by the stockholder’s bank, broker, or nominee.

To be admitted to the Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TPIC2020 stockholders must enter the control number found on the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice they previously received. Stockholders may vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting.

Whether or not they plan to attend the Annual Meeting, stockholders are urged to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and format, but should continue to be used by stockholders to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

A notice regarding this change to a virtual meeting format is being filed as additional proxy materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission together with this press release.

About TPI Composites, Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. is the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market with a global manufacturing footprint. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and transportation markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories throughout the U.S., China, Mexico, Turkey and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany.

Investor Relations

480-315-8742

investors@TPIComposites.com



