Interpublic Announces Change to a Virtual-Only Format for 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

/EIN News/ -- New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced a change in the location of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). Due to public health concerns resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Annual Meeting will be conducted in a virtual format only. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

The Annual Meeting will be held at 9:30 A.M. Eastern Time, on Thursday, May 21, 2020, as previously disclosed in the Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement dated April 9, 2020. As described in the previously provided proxy materials, stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 30, 2020, the Record Date, or proxy holders for such stockholders, are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting.

Stockholders who wish to participate can visit www.meetingcenter.io/245230749 and enter the 15-digit control number found on their proxy card, notice of internet availability of proxy materials or on the instructions that accompanied their proxy materials. The password for the meeting is “IPG2020”. Additional information about the Annual Meeting, including how beneficial owners can register to attend the meeting, can be found in the Company’s Notice of Change of Location of Annual Meeting of Stockholders To be Held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 on the Company’s website at https://investors.interpublic.com/sec-filings/financial-reports .

Whether or not stockholders plan to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, the Company urges stockholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the previously provided proxy materials. Stockholders who have sent in proxies or voted via telephone or Internet do not need to take any further action.

About Interpublic

Interpublic is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com .

Contact Information

Tom Cunningham

(Press)

(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne

(Analysts, Investors)

(212) 704-1439



