WRA Announces New Cultural Resources Service Line to be Led by Robin Hoffman, RPA

Robin Hoffman, RPA

WRA, Inc. is thrilled to bring Robin Hoffman, RPA, on board to develop and lead our newest service offering: cultural resources management.

Robin’s high energy combined with his practical expertise is a great fit with our organization. Our client’s will appreciate his pragmatic approach to their projects.” — Geoff Smick, CEO

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- WRA, Inc. is thrilled to bring Robin Hoffman , RPA, on board to develop and lead our newest service offering: cultural resources management.Robin is a Registered Professional Archaeologist with more than 15 years of experience in environmental consulting as project manager, archaeologist, cultural anthropologist, and historian. With his unique background and highly sought-after skill set, his addition was a catalyst for the development of the Cultural Resources service line.“WRA identified adding Cultural Resources to WRA’s service line as part of our strategic planning process. We are excited to have found the right person to lead this new offering to our clients,” said Geoff Smick , WRA’s Chief Executive Officer. “Robin’s high energy combined with his practical expertise is a great fit with our organization. Our client’s will appreciate his pragmatic approach to their projects.”Robin has an extensive background in all phases of cultural resources analysis and environmental review, including Programmatic Agreements and Memoranda of Agreements. He facilitates cultural resources planning and compliance for projects through his ability to coordinate and effectively communicate project objectives, cultural resources and environmental regulations and processes, and stakeholder and tribal interests.“I’m very excited to help grow WRA’s cultural resources capabilities so that we become a known and trusted name in cultural resources regulatory compliance. I look forward to expanding the services and perspectives to the excellent work WRA already does.”Robin received his Bachelor’s degree in Anthropology from Central Washington University, and his Master’s degree in Latin American and Iberian Studies from the University of California, Santa Barbara. His work has included coordination with many local, state, and federal agencies throughout the country for compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), National Historic Preservation Act, U.S. Department of Transportation Act Section 4(f), and Clean Water Act Sections 404 and 408, among others. Robin also has considerable experience with Native American consultation with tribes throughout California, Washington, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, and South Dakota.Please contact Robin Hoffman on the WRA website.



