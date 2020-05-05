Rugby ATL is Focused on a Successful 2021 Season

Team shows true tenacity as they prepare to tackle unfinished business next season

This year will be about building the product, the environment and getting behind the momentum we’ve achieved this year. We’re all in this together.” — General Manager and Head Coach Scott Lawrence

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rugby ATL’s inaugural Major League Rugby (MLR) season is now officially in the books and the team has turned its attention to building towards 2021. Rugby ATL plans to push the P.A.C.E. next season by providing the needed energy with newfound determination and unwavering support from fans and sponsors.Rugby ATL delivered a physical and fast-paced game of rugby which resulted in the league’s leading defense through the first 5 games of the 2020 season. Coach Lawrence and his staff are poised for an even stronger defensive and player development leading into the fourth year of MLR, as well as capitalizing on its core foundation of premier players and coaches.Head Coach and General Manager Scott Lawrence has begun planning for 2021 with three turnkey solutions: MLR Collegiate Draft - The first-ever draft will be held on June 13 and 14, which demonstrates a great positive step forward for the growth of the game in the U.S. The coaching staff will look to add depth in the team roster from the best talent across the country. 404 Rugby - The franchise will continue to develop the game of rugby here in the south through its regional 404 Academy team that went 7-1 in the 2019 Atlantic Rugby Premiership Competition Series, and will be working with local teams to provide an enhanced U19 Academy. Rugby Educational Videos - Players and staff will look to grow the game by releasing a series of YouTube episodes to help educate the sport’s newest fans on the basics of the sport.“It's hard not to look back and be incredibly grateful for the support of our fans, the community at large, and from our sponsors for getting Rugby ATL off the ground in 2020,” says General Manager and Head Coach Scott Lawrence. “This year will be about building the product, the environment and getting behind the momentum we’ve achieved this year. We’re all in this together.”To keep up with MLR announcements, follow @USMLR and @RugbyATL on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For more information about Rugby ATL, please visit rugbyatl.rugby.###

Special Message from Coach Lawrence



