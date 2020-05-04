Brooklyn Weaver and Kenn Viselman present Moonzy the mega-sensation with over 8.8 billion views

(c) 2020 Melnitsa (c) 2020 Kenn Viselman presents Kenn Viselman

With nearly 9 Billion views on YouTube, international superstar Moonzy comes to America

With the nation being polarized and every aspect of life being politicized on nearly every screen EVERYWHERE, there could not possibly be a better time than now to introduce Moonzy as a safe-haven” — Kenn Viselman

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- What is a Moonzy? How can it save the Nation? Save the World?“With the nation being polarized and every aspect of life being politicized on nearly every screen EVERYWHERE, there could not possibly be a better time than now to introduce Moonzy as a safe-haven for our children.” Said Kenn Viselman “At his core, Moonzy is filled purely with Love & Laughter which is why he has skyrocketed WITH BILLIONS OF VIEWS on YouTube to superstardom around the globe. The world is clamoring for wholesome fun and funny entertainment for their children and families and I believe the same is true for the Americas as is evidenced by the huge success of Trolls World Tour”With almost 9 Billion Views on YouTube, Moonzy has more views than the total official YouTube pages of Disney, Nickelodeon & PBS Kids’ combined and is one of the most viewed preschool series in history.Moonzy is set to star in a self-titled, animated children’s series in partnership with Kenn Viselman’s itsy bitsy Entertainment, Claus Tomming and INK Media, Melnitsa Animation Studio, the series’ award winning producers Sergei Selyanov and Alexander Boyarskiy and art director, two time Academy Award nominee, Konstantin Bronzit. Season I of the Americanized version consists of 108 x 5 min episodes as well as 3 Holiday Themed “Mini-Movies” are underway. Based on the global demand for this “moondust & moonbeam filled ball of pinkish deliciousness,” Season II a 3D animated version of Moonzy, is already in production.Kenn Viselman, the multi-award winning producing rebel of the children’s entertainment world, with more than $20 Billion Dollars in commercial success, best known for his work on several megahits including Teletubbies, Thomas the Tank Engine, Noddy, Eloise and many others, announced he is bringing International Superstar, Moonzy, to the Americas under his itsy bitsy Entertainment banner. The irresistible & irrepressible Moonzy is soaring towards an astonishing 9 BILLION VIEWS on YouTube, is the highest rated children’s series throughout parts of Europe and most recently in China on CCTV Kids now has his sights set on the Americas.“As a result of families being sheltered in place, for what might be the first time in a long-time, parents and caregivers alike are truly aware of what their children are watching on screen and they are actively seeking out healthy alternatives to the graphic violence that is so persuasive in our society today.”’ continued ViselmanBecause of what he believes will once again be pandemonium when Moonzy is released in the Americas, Viselman pulled together many of his former Teletubbies Team including Graham Halky, Emilia Nuccio and Marcio França Domingues. The deal includes all rights for broadcast of the animated series as well as new productions and the general exploitation of the property including merchandising and promotions from the top of Canada to the base of South America and all US possessions worldwide. This deal was negotiated by Anne Jordan of the Jordan Group in Brentwood California.Kenn Viselman presents… is a Global Entertainment Company committed to creating wonderfilled family entertainment which is engaging, entertaining, enlightening and shares a message of LOVE.Kenn Viselman presents... A Family Trust!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.