Supporting Today's Youth via Social Distancing According to Joseph Harless

Many Youth Feel Lost as a Result of the Pandemic’s Social Distancing Requirements According to Student-Athlete Joseph Harless

JOHNSON CITY, TN, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today’s youth is learning about what it’s like to live completely differently than what they are accustomed to. They can no longer hang out with friends at the basketball courts or start a local scrimmage at the park. Instead, they are forced to social distance themselves. It can lead to anxiety, depression, and acting out. Joseph Harless, a former student-athlete and aspiring youth minister, offers ways to support the youth during the pandemic and beyond. Joseph Harless of Johnson City explains that it’s important to offer ways to support the youth during the social distancing. In the past, it would be possible to provide face-to-face counseling or let them work out their issues on a basketball court with some of their friends. Now, it requires changing the approach that is used.At-risk youth need to know about the resources available within their community. Joseph Harless suggests contacting a local church in order to see what programs are being offered during the pandemic. This can include Zoom and other teleconferencing tools with the youth minister. It can offer a way for troubled youth to talk about their struggles and get some insight and how to cope.Often, troubled youth need an outlet in order to focus their pain, anger, or depression. With social distancing in place, Joseph Harless recommends using social media. Posting on Twitter or Facebook can be effective. Various online groups can lead to conversations to ensure that a teen doesn’t feel as though they are alone in the world. Joseph Harless of Johnson City, who has an Etsy craft page, has also found that creating crafts can be a great outlet. Harless recommends letting youth turn to a talent that they have as an outlet. Whether it’s making jewelry, writing poems, woodworking, or something else, it can keep youth busy. Further, with Etsy, it can even turn into a secondary form of income.Joseph Harless, who has turned to sports his entire life, understands how some of today’s youth are struggling because they don’t have the ability to take to the court or the field. As a result, it’s critical to reach at-risk youth using other methods.Joseph Harless of Johnson City recommends learning about what a youth needs. Communication is still possible while adhering to social distancing regulations. There are ways to connect with youth due to the significant amount of technology that is being offered. When troubled youth have a project to work on or a goal to work toward, it can often keep them out of trouble, which is why social media groups and Etsy crafting can be beneficial.



