fuboTV (OTC: FUBO) Appoints Edgar Bronfman Jr. As Executive Chairman; NASDAQ Up-listing Plans.

fuboTV (formerly FaceBank Group) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK conference series, has appointed media mogul Edgar Bronfman Jr. as Executive Chairman of the Board. Bronfman will help advise on the strategic direction of fuboTV live TV streaming platform.

Edgar Bronfman, Jr. is one of the most recognized names in the media industry, and the former chairman of Warner Music, one of the world’s largest music companies. Bronfman is an early investor in fuboTV directly, as well as through Waverley Capital, a venture capital group he co-founded with Daniel Leff in 2017 to focus on the opportunities presented by disruption in the media industry.

Named to Forbes’ Next Billion Dollar Startup list in 2019, fuboTV (OTC: FUBO) is the live TV streaming platform with more top Nielsen-ranked sports, news and entertainment channels for cord-cutters than any other live platform. fuboTV has over 300,000 paying monthly subscribers and is operating at a run rate of over $200 million annual revenues. fuboTV merged with FaceBank Group, Inc., a leading celebrity and sports focused virtual entertainment company, in April 2020.

fuboTV is expecting to up-list to NASDAQ where the stock is expected to benefit from increased investor recognition as it trades alongside streaming peers such as Netflix (NFLX), Roku (ROKU) and Disney (DIS).

fuboTV recently signed legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather for a unique “Future Form” digital content deal. Under the partnership, one of the projects that the companies intend to develop is virtual boxing matchups pitting Mayweather’s digital likeness against other boxing legends and icons. Resembling short films, these precise, real-time simulations will feature top-secret results based on a modeling computer that will make incremental relationships between actual performance, velocity of punches, speed of reaction, strategy and stamina. These unprecedented virtual boxing matches will be exclusive to live TV streaming platform fuboTV and pay-per-view partners to be announced.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) Closes Acquisition of Jolokia, the Remote Work/Learning Platform. New “Coronavirus Paradigm” Continues to Boost Revenue Growth.

NexTech AR Solutions, (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK conference series, and leader in augmented reality for e-commerce and AR learning applications, has formally closed the acquisition of Jolokia, the virtual events, remote video training, live streaming software company serving global blue chip customer base which includes: Merck, Johnson & Johnson, Toyota, Viacom, Polycom and others. The Jolokia platform generated $1mill USD in SaaS revenue for 2019, and is expected in generate strong growth going forward, as business embraces the new remote work/training paradigm.

With the coronavirus COVID-19 causing mass cancellation of trade shows, conferences and live events - businesses are turning to livestreaming solutions from Jolokia. NEXCF expects to “turbocharge” this livestream platform with its Augmented Reality tech stack. The cost savings and customer engagement of AR is expected to drive large-scale adoption by Fortune 500 enterprise clients, in a large scale shift adding a further tailwind to what is expected to shortly become a $120 billion Augmented Reality market (Statista research).

In an exclusive interview with Wall Street Reporter, NexTech CEO Evan Gappleberg discusses the new Jolokia acquisition, and the synergies and leverage it offers to drive revenue growth across NEXCF’s business lines. Evan also provides an update on NEXCF’s business lines, including 3D Ad network, AR capture app, and outlook for accelerating revenue growth.

NEXCF recently reported audited revenue of $6.0 million and 53% gross profit of $3.2 million for the 2019, 12-month calendar year. NEXCF expects revenue growth to accelerate in 2020 driven by new social trends favoring remote work/learning, and AR-driven e-commerce.

CytoDyn (OTC: CYDY) Reports Strong Results From COVID-19 Coronavirus Patients Treated with Leronlimab; Majority of Patients Have Demonstrated Remarkable Recoveries.

CytoDyn Inc. (OTC: CYDY) CEO Dr. Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., and medical advisor Dr. Bruce Patterson, M.D. delivered a special livestream presentation on May 1, to share the latest breakthrough results of COVID-19 patients being treated with Leronlimab.

Currently there are 49 COVID-19 patients who have received leronlimab under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) emergency Investigational New Drug (eIND) program. During the livestream presentation Dr. Pourhassan and Dr. Patterson explained Leronlimab’s mechanism of action (MOA) of affecting the viral load and restoring the immune system, and shared the latest patient data from multiple hospitals.

Over 6,000 investors viewed CYDY’s Next Super Stock presentation livestream and video in the past 3 days, setting a new record.

CytoDyn (OTC: CYDY) is a late-stage biotechnology company developing innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor. CCR5 appears to play a critical role in the ability of HIV to enter and infect healthy T-cells. The CCR5 receptor also appears to be implicated in tumor metastasis and immune-mediated illnesses, such as GvHD and NASH.

CytoDyn has successfully completed a Phase 3 pivotal trial with leronlimab in combination with standard antiretroviral therapies in HIV-infected treatment-experienced patients. CytoDyn completed the filing of its BLA in April 2020 to seek FDA approval for leronlimab as a combination therapy for highly treatment experienced HIV patients. CytoDyn is also conducting a Phase 3 investigative trial with leronlimab as a once-weekly monotherapy for HIV-infected patients. CytoDyn plans to initiate a registration-directed study of leronlimab monotherapy indication. If successful, it could support a label extension.

Clinical results to date from multiple trials have shown that leronlimab can significantly reduce viral burden in people infected with HIV with no reported drug-related serious adverse events (SAEs). Moreover, a Phase 2b clinical trial demonstrated that leronlimab monotherapy can prevent viral escape in HIV-infected patients; some patients on leronlimab monotherapy have remained virally suppressed for more than five years. CytoDyn is also conducting a Phase 2 trial to evaluate leronlimab for the prevention of GvHD and a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial with leronlimab in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

