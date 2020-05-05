ByteScout Announces Availability of Free Licenses for Projects Fighting Against COVID-19
ByteScout’s data extraction tools and APIs are used by many research projects worldwide to fight against COVID-19 Coronavirus disease.
PDF EXTRACTORS ARE USED TO EXTRACT AND ANALYZE TEXT FROM VARIOUS FORMS AND DOCUMENTS TO SAVE TIME ON MANUAL DATA ENTRY
ByteScout cloud solution provides improved support for processing encrypted PDFs, accurate data extraction and data preparation post-processing, AI powered document parsing, improved OCR speed and extended features for Web API. Current ByteScout SDK is used by thousands of developers to automate data entry of complex unstructured documents in the insurance, risk management, finance, banking and healthcare industries.
“ByteScout Premium Suite (PDF + Barcode + Spreadsheet Tools), alongside with Document Parser SDK and RPA Tools are used by the government of Quebec to streamline form manipulation processes to reduce non-value added work done by Public Health human resources during the current crisis”, said Michelle Mailloux Information system coordinator.
“As you are aware, COVID-19 has become a serious issue in this country and with the shortage of disinfectants on the market, we see it as our duty to prioritize distribution of these critical products to first responders. However, we are a small team and for us to be able to handle all of the requests we have received we must automate all of our data entry”, said Isaiah Garcia, a lead developer, for Sonowipes (a US startup manufacturing disinfecting products).
