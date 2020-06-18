Oklahoma US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran or Person with Lung Cancer in Oklahoma to Call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste About Compensation-If They Also Had Asbestos Exposure

"We are urging a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in Oklahoma who had heavy exposure to asbestos decades ago to call 800-714-0303 for direct access to the attorneys at the law firm of Karst von Oiste.” — Oklahoma US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

The Oklahoma US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are urging a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in Oklahoma who had significant exposure to asbestos decades ago in the navy to call 800-714-0303 for direct access to the attorneys at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. What Navy Veterans who had significant exposure to asbestos in the service and who now have lung cancer do not realize is that the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran like this might exceed $100,000 and the typical person we are trying to identify is over 60 years old.

"Because of the Coronavirus we fear many Navy Veterans with lung cancer and who had heavy exposure to asbestos in the service will never get compensated. We have endorsed the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to do everything possible to make certain a Navy Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma receive the best possible compensation for their clients. The lawyers at Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this.

The Oklahoma US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Norman, Broken Arrow, Lawton, Moore, Midwest City, Enid, Edmund, Moore, Stillwater, or anywhere in Oklahoma.

High risk occupations for asbestos exposure in Oklahoma include US Navy Veterans, Fort Sill Army Base in Lawton, Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, and the U.S. Naval Ammunition Depot in McAlester, oil-gas production workers, power plant workers, public utility workers, oil refinery workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, machinists, millwrights, mechanics, auto brake technicians, construction workers. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.