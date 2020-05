Bradenton Insurance Becomes Founding Member of Guided Insurance Solutions

/EIN News/ -- Bradenton, FL, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Bradenton Insurance, LLC dba “Bradenton Insurance”, a Bradenton, Florida based independent insurance firm, is pleased to announce that it will become Guided Insurance Solutions as of May 4, 2020.

Bradenton Insurance was founded in 1954 and has been guiding Florida’s west coast for the past 66 years. The firm, which offers personal and commercial insurance, has serviced thousands of individuals and businesses since their inception. In 2017, Bradenton Insurance partnered with BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) (“BRP”). Through their partnership, and the consolidation of several other BRP entities, the Guided Insurance Solutions brand was created.

“We’re extremely excited about this transformation of our brand,” said Robert Wentzell, Managing Partner of Bradenton Insurance. “Our clients and our community inspire us to provide the absolute best insurance experience possible. This evolution of our brand will enable us to invest in technology-driven tools and synchronize with our partnered firms as one cohesive brand, which will allow our team to better meet the needs of clients.”

Guided Insurance Solutions was crafted to provide trusted insurance solutions and guidance for individuals, families and businesses throughout all stages of their lives. The Guided brand experience places a heavy focus on giving clients the tools needed to make informed decisions that align with their insurance needs, long-term financial goals and short-term budgets. Resources provided to clients include localized client service, tech-enabled solutions and helpful self-service resources.



Guided Insurance Solutions is headquartered in Tampa, with office locations in Raleigh, NC; Lutz, Bradenton, Clermont, DeLand and Sarasota, FL.

ABOUT GUIDED INSURANCE SOLUTIONS

Guided Insurance Solutions is an independent insurance firm that specializes in multiple lines of personal and commercial coverages. The group prides themselves on leveraging new technologies to provide innovative ways of doing business. Utilizing their core values as a blueprint for success, Guided Insurance Solutions strives to deliver a client experience unlike any other as well as providing unmatched expertise in the insurance space. For more information, please visit guidedsolutions.com

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP represents over 400,000 clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

Tara Wikoff Baldwin Risk Partners 813.901.4057 tara.wikoff@baldwinriskpartners.com

