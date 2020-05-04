MINI, QUMU, FSB, and TCO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MINI ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Mobile Mini’s agreement to be acquired by WillScot Corporation. Shareholders of Mobile Mini will receive 2.4050 shares of WillScot Corporation for each share of Mobile Mini owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-mobile-mini-inc .

Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ CM: QUMU ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Qumu’s agreement to be acquired by Synacor, Inc. Shareholders of Qumu will receive 1.61 shares of Synacor for each share of Qumu owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-qumu-corporation .

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE: FSB ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Franklin Financial’s agreement to be acquired by FB Financial Corporation. Shareholders of Franklin Financial will receive 0.9650 shares of FB Financial and $2.00 in cash for each share of Franklin Financial owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-franklin-financial-network-inc .

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Taubman’s agreement to be acquired by Simon Property Group, Inc. Shareholders of Taubman will receive $52.50 in cash for each share of Taubman owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-taubman-centers-inc .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. , with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

