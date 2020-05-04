South Florida Entrepreneur Wants to Help the Community Ease the Burden of Laundry Offering Free Services this Month

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As life in South Florida begins to show its first signs of return to normalcy after the confinement period due to Covid-19, a Miami laundry entrepreneur wants to make a contribution in the best way he knows how: helping the community with washing and folding garments and linens, so that they may concentrate on more important things. And his services are free this month.



Rene Faustin, an immigrant from Haiti, specialized in the cleaning industry, is the owner of Iron & Steam Modern Cleaners, a South Florida shop serving Aventura, Bal Harbour, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Design District, Downtown Miami, Edgewater, Miami Beach, Miami Shores, Sunny Isles and Wynwood. Since the start of closures due to the Coronavirus in March, his company was among the lucky few allowed to remain open, under the classification of essential business.

Now, as municipalities across Miami Dade County start to lift restrictions and put plans in place to reopen, Faustin wants to be there to assist health care workers and members of the service community whose work has helped residents to retain some sort of normality during this difficult period.

“Working as the operations manager of a condo, I know that it takes the work of many, from janitors to front desk personnel, to keep things running smoothly. Without their contributions, and of course the dedication and heroism of those tending to the sick in hospitals, law enforcement and so many more, it would have been impossible for our community to stay afloat during these difficult times," said Faustin, who also works full-time at a luxury property in Miami Beach.

That is why starting immediately and through the end of May, Faustin is opening his business to offer free laundry and dry cleaning. Laundry is ready in 24 hours and dry cleaning in 72. Customers can schedule services via the company website or by sending a text to 786.860.4093. Iron & Steam Cleaners provides pickup and delivery throughout Miami Dade County. Those interested can also drop off their items at the shop located at 2308 NE 2nd Ave., in Miami.

About Iron & Steam

Founded in 2016, Iron & Steam (previously known as Smart Cleaning) is owned and operated by Rene Faustin, a luxury hospitality concierge insider committed to bring quality care to people’s beloved clothes and garments. His commitment to serve the community stems from his passion to help others enjoy life while looking and feeling their best. Constantly seeking ways to improve the quality of life for his clients and friends, Faustin started Iron & Steam (previously Smart Cleaning) to deliver a more convenient and cost-effective service for cleaning and maintaining clothes, garments, and other quality household items. More information visit: https://www.ironsteamcleaners.com/ or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Photos available here

CONTACT:

Rene Faustin

(305) 900-7167

ironsteamcare@gmail.com



