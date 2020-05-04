RF Die Products Market to surpass US$ 63.9 Billion globally by 2027 - CMI

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global RF Die Products market was valued at US$ 17.7 Billion in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis:

The global RF die products market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period (2020–2027). The market growth is majorly attributed to an increasing number of cellular telephone subscriptions. According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) cellular telephone subscriptions increased from 8,160 Million from 7,181 million for the period 2015 to 2018. Moreover, during the forecast period, demand for the 4G, 4th generation mobile network is also expected to increase. In the coming years, 4G will be replaced by 5G. These upgrades of mobile networks require advanced RF die product solutions. For instance, in February 2019, Qaulcomn launched QTM525 5G mmWave antenna module, an upgraded RF antenna module for 5G cellphones. These recent technological developments are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Request for Sample PDF copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3814

Government bodies around the globe are implementing rules and regulations for the purchasing of the set top boxes. For instance, in January 2019, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India instructed telecom companies such as Airtel that their customers can buy the set-top box from the market. It is not compulsory that customers should buy set-top boxes only from DTH service providers. In the set top boxes, RF die products such as power amplifiers, transmitters and receivers are required. Implementation of such rules is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing demand for the connective features such as Bluetooth, location tracker and music system from the automotive industry are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Read Report Summary @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/rf-die-products-market-3814

Market Takeaways:

The global RF die products market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period owing to the upcoming fifth generation cellular network, 5G. Operating frequency of 5G is between 24 GHz to 95 GHz to offer high speed internet data. To offer high speed internet data the RF components such as RF Power Amplifiers are required in wifi systems.

North America held the dominant position in the global RF Die Products market in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to increasing microwave market by revenue in the North America Region. For instance, according to Coherent Market Insights analysis the Microwave market by revenue accounted for US$ 5.7 Billion in 2019 in North America region and expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This is owing to increasing Indian smart phone market by revenue. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, the smart phone market exhibited an increase of 7.1% in terms of revenue in 2019 compared to 2018.

Among type, the power amplifier segment held dominant position in the market in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the revenue generated by the Smart TV market. For instance, according to the Coherent Market Insights analysis, global smart TV market was valued at US$ 197.3 Billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.9% during forecast period.

Among application, the consumer electronics segment is expected to be the dominant segment during the forecast period owing to improving standard of living around the globe.

Major players operating in the global RF die products market are—

Benelli, BMW, Broadcom, Inc. Custom Wolf, Ducati, Fujitsu Limited, Harley-Davidson, Honda, Husqvarna Motorcycles, International Quantum Epitaxy Plc, Kawasaki, Murata Manufacturing Co. Limited, NXP Semiconductors N.V., and Renesas Electronics Corporation.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3814

Market Segmentation:

Global RF Die Products Market, By Type: Power Amplifiers Filters Composite Propellers Frequency Multiplier Others

Global RF Die Products Market, By Application: Consumer Electronics Industry Medical Industry Automotive Others

Global RF Die Products Market, By Region: North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East



Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave. #3200 Seattle, WA 98154 Tel: +1-206-701-6702 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.