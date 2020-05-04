When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: May 04, 2020
Product Type: Food & Beverages
Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Milk
Company Name: Medifast, Inc.
Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Essential Old Fashioned Maple & Brown Sugar Oatmeal

Medifast, Inc. of Baltimore, Md., is recalling 24,923 boxes of OPTAVIA Essential Old Fashioned Maple & Brown Sugar Oatmeal because the product may contain undeclared traces of milk. People who have an allergy to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. No other Medifast or OPTAVIA products have been impacted.

The impacted OPTAVIA Essential Old Fashioned Maple & Brown Sugar Oatmeal product was shipped to customers from January 23, 2020 to April 27, 2020 throughout the United States.

The product is packaged in yellow and white cardboard boxes with the brand name. Each box contains 7 individual serving packets of 32 grams. The recalled products’ lot numbers are RP1048870, RP1048871 and RP1048886, with “Best By” dates of January 8, 2021, January 8, 2021 and January 9, 2021, respectively, stamped on the back.

The recall was initiated after discovering that certain lots of OPTAVIA Essential Old Fashioned Maple & Brown Sugar Oatmeal packets inadvertently contain undeclared traces of milk. The issue was discovered when the company was contacted by a customer. No other complaints have been reported and no other products are affected by this issue.

If consumers have product with the indicated lot numbers and “Best By” dates, please destroy it. Consumers can contact Medifast by calling 1-888-678-2842 or emailing clientsupport@OPTAVIA.com for additional information and/or a replacement product.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Medifast values its customers and places the highest priority on consumer safety. Its Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and Good Warehousing Practices (GWP) are compliant with WHO, CDC, FDA and USDA recommendations.