Thryv Small Business Foundation Wires Third Round of Grant Money to Recipients of its Small Business COVID-19 Grant Program

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thryv Small Business Foundation announced today the third round of recipients of its Small Business COVID-19 Grant Program, a grant application program that awards immediate grants to struggling small businesses.

“I have submitted 22 applications to the federal, state, city and corporate sector since March 20,” said Lynette Sutton, grant recipient and owner of Girl Contracting in Philadelphia. “Until today, no one but the Thryv Foundation has reached out beyond generic emails. No one has disbursed funding; and today is our 40th day of waiting.

“This is such an emotional time for business owners. To say I cried when we found out we were getting the grant is an understatement. Thank you so much.”

After announcing the grant program, the Foundation received thousands of submissions from across the United States. Once it selects and notifies grant recipients, the Foundation is wiring the money directly to individual businesses. The grants are sponsored by Thryv, Inc., its leadership team, employees, board members and other donors.

"Applicants ranged across many industries including food and beverage, health and wellness, arts and entertainment, and business and professional services,” said Matthew Gourgeot, who oversees the foundation. “We know struggling small businesses of all types need the money now.

We were fortunate to be able to wire the recipients grant money immediately after being selected.”

The grants gifted are between $2,500 and $15,000.

“A week before the mandated shutdown one of our employees contracted COVID-19. They recovered, but we had to disinfect and quarantine the business,” said Ricardo Picon, grant recipient and owner of Brooklyn, NY’s The Sandwich Shop. “We kept on paying our employees since for us they're like family. We had to resource to our savings and personal finances to pay them.

“Sales are 40 percent to 50 percent less than before and we have also cut down hours to the store and personnel. To adapt we have been offering curbside, takeout and delivery. We have been catering for the incredible front-line workers at the New York Area Hospitals.

“We heard about the Thryv Foundation Grant program through the Pace University SBDC. We are so thankful and will use it for our employees!”

The Foundation announced it is no longer accepting new applicants due to overwhelming demand.

“An unprecedented amount of small businesses have applied for government loan programs over the last 30 days. This has caused delays in getting funding into their hands,” said Gourgeot. “We acted quickly to provide access to capital during one of the most crucial periods in Small Business America’s history.”

The Thryv Foundation welcomes donations from anybody interested in helping small businesses through this crisis. If you wish to donate, please click here. All donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

About Thryv Small Business Foundation

The Thryv Small Business Foundation is the 501(c)(3) charitable and educational organization created by small business automation software provider Thryv, Inc. It invests in small businesses through education and efforts like its Small Business Ambassador Program, which offers live webinar and seminar training around the country.

In addition, the Foundation develops entrepreneurs by speaking to and working with Small Business Development Centers, vocational schools and local communities. The Foundation invests in small business America through in-kind donations and small business grants gifting the tools needed to start, run and grow their businesses.

About Thryv, Inc.

Thryv, Inc. builds and owns the simple, easy-to-use software Thryv® that helps small business owners with the daily demands of running a business; and allows them to take control and be more successful.

Media Contact:

Paige Blankenship

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.3012

paige.blankenship@thryv.com

