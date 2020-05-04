There were 369 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,425 in the last 365 days.

SocialSurvey Announces America’s Top 50 Loan Officers For Customer Satisfaction in 2019

/EIN News/ -- San Ramon, California, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Immediate Release

 

San Ramon, Calif. – May 4, 2020 – SocialSurvey, a leading provider of experience management software, today announced America’s top 50 loan officers for customer satisfaction in 2019. Competition was fierce with more than one million reviews of 30,000 individual loan officers from nearly 200 companies being scored, by far the largest data set in the mortgage industry.  

The results are based on survey completion rates, the number of reviews, and the star ratings submitted to the SocialSurvey platform by verified customers. To ensure integrity, the platform is connected directly to each company’s loan origination system to enable the automatic sending of customer satisfaction surveys after closing to every individual listed on each loan application with a unique email address. As a result, it is not possible to choose who receives a survey. A proprietary algorithm and weighting were used to arrive at the final results.

 

According to SocialSurvey’s data, Jennifer Ballheimer, working from the Little Rock, Ark. office of Mortgage Financial Services, was the nation’s top loan officer for customer satisfaction in 2019 with almost 200 surveys completed, a survey completion rate of 85 percent, and an average rating of 4.97 stars out of five.  Including Ballheimer, America’s top 50 loan officers, listed in alphabetical order, are:

 

  1. Jennifer Ballheimer, Mortgage Financial Services (Winner)
  2. Giuseppe Battaglioli, Zenith Home Loans
  3. Bob Beck, Embrace Home Loans
  4. Shari Bell-Beals, New American Funding
  5. Laura Besler, Bay Equity Home Loans
  6. Frank Brandt, USA Mortgage
  7. Melanie Brown, Premier Nationwide Lending
  8. Lynsey Camp, Highlands Residential Mortgage
  9. Carleton Chambers, Prosperity Home Mortgage
  10. Michael Dean, The Mortgage Firm
  11. Drew Dodds, V.I.P. Mortgage
  12. Fidel Dorado, Golden Empire Mortgage
  13. Jacob Emmel, American Financial Network
  14. Amber Ernst, New American Funding
  15. Travis Fleury, Envoy Mortgage
  16. Rich Garofalo, NewFed Mortgage
  17. Kaley Giessing, Primary Residential Mortgage
  18. Janeen Gore, New American Funding
  19. Jen Guidry, First United Mortgage Group
  20. Dave Hartman, Inlanta Mortgage
  21. Johnny Hinchey, Mortgage Financial Services
  22. Sarah Hidy, The Mortgage Firm
  23. Patrick Holland, Embrace Home Loans
  24. Augie Iacono, Diamond Residential Mortgage
  25. Jay Jaffee, Synergy One Lending
  26. Eric Johnson, Inlanta Mortgage
  27. Brieanna Kelley, Total Mortgage
  28. Helen Kim, New American Funding
  29. Lance Lagarce, Nations Lending
  30. Julie Lapham, Mann Mortgage
  31. Mike Lokie, Signature Mortgage Corporation
  32. Mike Lorenzini, Primary Residential Mortgage
  33. Kelly Manderscheid, Stearns Lending
  34. Anthony Marone, Embrace Home Loans
  35. Kurt McClearen, Nova Home Loans
  36. Josh McGinn, Fairway Independent Mortgage
  37. Michael Mento, Prosperity Home Mortgage
  38. Vicki Moletteire, The Mortgage Firm
  39. Tony & Michelle Moore, The Mortgage Firm
  40. Brian Neary, USA Mortgage
  41. Ray Putt, Presidential Bank Mortgage
  42. Jonathan Reichenberg, FM Home Loans
  43. Becky Stritt, Fairway Independent Mortgage
  44. Julie Swartz, FM Home Loans
  45. Neely Turner, Gum Tree Mortgage
  46. Frank Virga, Embrace Home Loans
  47. Brandon Von Almen, Primary Residential Mortgage
  48. Matthew Webber, Fairway Independent Mortgage
  49. Canda White, First United Mortgage Group
  50. Steve Wilcox, Primary Residential Mortgage

 

A number of mortgage companies had multiple loan officers (LOs) in the top 50. Primary Residential Mortgage, Salt Lake City, placed two LOs in the top 10 and four in the top 50, while Embrace Home Loans, Middletown, R.I., New American Funding, Tustin, Calif., and The Mortgage Firm, Altamont Springs, Fla., all placed four LOs in the top 50.

In a separate press release, SocialSurvey also announced the top 40 mortgage companies for customer satisfaction nationwide in 2019.

 

“All of our winners prove that customer service really matters,” said SocialSurvey CEO, Scott Harris. “This is an incredibly difficult list to make and every loan officer on it is doing an amazing job of closing transactions, delivering on their promise of great customer service, and doing it time and time again. Congratulations to all of our 2019 winners!”

 

For More Information

Additional resources with detailed stats on each winner can be found at: https://www.socialsurvey.com/2019-top-performer/. These include a 2019 Top Performers and Best Practices Guide for download and listings for 91 of the nation’s top mortgage companies and top 250 loan officers for customer satisfaction in 2019 as scored by SocialSurvey.

 

About SocialSurvey

SocialSurvey is a rapidly growing provider of experience management software. Using its integrated, cloud-based platform and customizable processes, any business can manage customer and employee experiences across their products, locations and brand(s). By driving behavioral change, SocialSurvey delivers impactful business outcomes including increased customer satisfaction, brand loyalty, online reputation and visibility, as well as improved employee engagement, and compliance. Founded in 2015, SocialSurvey is headquartered in San Ramon, Calif. and backed by Kennet Partners LLC., Silicon Valley Data Capital, Tri-Valley Ventures, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. For more information, visit www.socialsurvey.com or call +1 (888) 701 4512.

