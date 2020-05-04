Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Welcomes Dr. Martin F. Dietrich

Medical Oncologist/Hematologist joins FCS in Central Florida

/EIN News/ -- Ft. Myers, Fla., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) is pleased to welcome Medical Oncologist Martin F. Dietrich, MD, PhD. He is serving patients at the FCS Lake Mary Cancer Center at 805 Currency Circle, Lake Mary, FL and at 2572 W SR 426, Suite 3080, in Oviedo, FL.

Dr. Dietrich is Board-certified in internal medicine and medical oncology. In his clinical practice, he addresses all aspects of hematologic and oncologic care, with a special research interest in the treatment of lung and breast cancer, and genetic evaluation and counseling of somatic and hereditary syndromes. He also holds a faculty appoint at the University of Central Florida in Orlando as an assistant professor of internal medicine.

Dr. Dietrich holds doctorates in cancer biology from the German Cancer Research Center, Heidelberg, Germany and in molecular genetics from the University of Texas Southwestern Graduate School. He completed his fellowships in Hematology/Oncology in the physician-scientist training track at the University of Texas Southwestern Track as a T32 scholar of the National Cancer Institute. His expertise in molecular genetics translates into a clinical philosophy of matching tailored therapies to each patient’s individual tumor biology.

“Dr. Dietrich believes in a comprehensive approach to his patients’ medical care, which exemplifies his commitment to community-based oncology. We are delighted to welcome him to FCS,” said FCS CEO Brad Prechtl, MBA.

FCS President and Managing Physician Dr. Lucio Gordan said, “With his extensive background in medical research and molecular genetics, in particular, Dr. Dietrich is able to tailor therapies to each patient’s individual tumor biology.”

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. In the past four years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation. * Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

