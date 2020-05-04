Cancer and Blood Specialists of NOVA Has Joined the American Oncology Network, LLC

/EIN News/ -- Fort Myers, Fla., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is pleased to announce that Cancer and Blood Specialists of NOVA, a leading community oncology and hematology practice serving Northern Virginia, has joined AON, effective May 1, 2020. AON is an alliance of physicians and veteran healthcare leaders uniting to ensure the long-term success of community oncology.

Cancer and Blood Specialists of NOVA have been providing comprehensive, state-of-the-art treatment for patients diagnosed with cancer and blood disorders at its clinic in the Washington D.C. Metropolitan area since 1987. The practice was founded by Medical Oncologist Dr. Masoom Kandahari. Dr. Kandahari is currently joined by Medical Oncologist Dr. Farn Chan and a nurse practitioner.

“We are excited to have Drs. Kandahari and Chan join AON,” said AON CEO Brad Prechtl, MBA. “Cancer and Blood Specialists of NOVA will continue to offer the highest level of cancer care with enhanced services such as home delivery for oral oncolytic medications and centralized laboratory and pathology services for quicker results.”

“This partnership with AON and the Cancer and Blood Specialists of NOVA will help drive change in community cancer care with access to advanced technologies and the latest treatment options for Virginia patients,” said AON Board Member & Chairman Dr. Stephen Orman.

Cancer and Blood Specialists of NOVA founder, Dr. Masoom Kandahari, stated “Joining AON makes sense for our practice and patients as it gives us the tools and support we need to provide continuous state-of-the-art, patient-centered care and other ancillary services necessary to stay abreast of the ever-changing oncology landscape.

AON was founded by well-respected leaders in community oncology with decades of experience helping oncology practices thrive by providing proven solutions to ensure that everyone has access to exceptional cancer care close to home.

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly growing AON network represents 77 physicians and 46 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 12 states. The executive management team of AON brings more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

About Cancer and Blood Specialists of NOVA (CancerandBloodSpecialistsofNOVA.com)

Cancer and Blood Specialists of NOVA offers comprehensive, easy access cancer care for Northern Virginia. A community-based practice, Cancer and Blood Specialists of NOVA provides medical oncology, chemotherapy and infusion therapy. State-of-the-art, patient-centered care is the focus of our treatment regimen.

Caroline Hewitt American Oncology Network, LLC (239) 789.2341 Caroline.Hewitt@AONcology.com



