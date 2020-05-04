Store Growth for Minute Loan Center Rehoboth Beach, Delaware - Despite This Troubled Economic Climate.

Minute Loan Center corporate announces today that their Rehoboth Beach, Delaware location will be doubling in size with the addition of the team from the Lewes, Delaware store.

/EIN News/ -- Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Official Today: The Minute Loan Center (MLC) in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware will be welcoming the entire staff from the MLC Lewes, Delaware location as we consolidate the two locations into one to better serve our customers. This unprecedented growth comes in spite of the trying economic and social times we are experiencing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All Minute Loan Center locations remain open during this crisis as an essential economic business entity to offer financial aid and support. We are fortunate in this tempestuous time to be growing our Rehoboth Beach team to better serve our community,” stated Shawn Garrahan, Regional Vice President for Minute Loan Center.

For the past 25 years, Minute Loan Center has served as your community lender, providing short term installment loans for when “life happens.” Minute Loan Center is a trustworthy source of credit, and we specialize in emergency loans. We are here to support you when you need a pay advance with no collateral and flexible payment terms. You can apply for our services online or at any of our brick and mortar locations.

The entire team from the Lewes store is already working in tandem with the Rehoboth Beach staff. The combining of these two locations into the Rehoboth Beach store will double our staff at that location, improve our service ability and increase our regionality. All accounts that were housed at the Lewes location are electronically reassigned to the Rehoboth Beach store. Our product portfolio will remain the same at this bigger, better, easier to get to store. The move is just three miles down the road from the Lewes location.

Commenting on the merger, Nancy Mathis, Manager at Minute Loan Center Lewes stated, “My entire team is so excited to move to the new store, and I am very enthusiastic to join forces with the Rehoboth (Beach) Manager Lisa DelGuidice and together oversee all business functions.”

The newly combined location is located at 19470 Coastal Highway, Unit 4, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971. Both the Lewes and the original Rehoboth contact numbers will remain in service. For our Lewes clients making the move with us, they will be able to call the same number (302) 645-9396 and receive the same fantastic service they are accustomed to.

Hours for the new Rehoboth Beach location have been adjusted in line with the COVID-19 health recommendations.

Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

T/W/Th: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Friday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Saturday: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Of course, “contact-free” transactions are available online at minuteloancenter.com or on our apps, downloadable from Google Play and iTunes. You can manage your account or request a loan right from our website. Funding can be directly added to a debit card with our virtually instant Minute Money Guarantee. In these uncertain times, your entire transaction can be completed online without a need for you to step foot in our stores.

We know that these are uncertain times for everyone, and we hope that our consolidation of these stores will allow us to provide even better service to our customers in the area who are in need.

About Minute Loan Center: www.MinuteLoanCenter.com

Minute Loan Center is a pioneering alternative finance company helping people in a pinch get short-term funds, perfect credit not required. Operating in Delaware, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada and Utah, MLC is a community lender with decades of experience serving our neighbors. We lead the way with products designed around customer success and additional services such as MLC Coupons and First Avenu to help people live their best life. #MinuteLoanCenter #Loan #FastCash

Joe Judt Minute Loan Center 757.802.4498 jjudt@minuteloancenter.com



