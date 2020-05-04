Encore Renewable Energy secures approval for 5MW solar project in Maine

Oakland project is the first of a number of solar projects under development by the New England-based company in the expanding Maine solar market

Solar and energy storage will provide local communities and Maine businesses with economic relief in the form of affordable electricity, lease income for landowners and tax revenue for communities” — Chad Farrell, CEO at Encore Renewable Energy

OAKLAND, ME, USA, May 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Encore Renewable Energy announced today the approval of all permits required to construct a 5MW solar array in Oakland, Maine on underutilized land near the center of the town. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the company continues to work remotely and is poised to support the economic recovery in Maine with the development and deployment of clean energy across the state. Following the successful passage of a number of forward-looking renewable energy bills by the legislature and the Mills Administration, Maine’s solar market is poised to be a driver of the economic recovery coming out of the pandemic.

The permit was secured working collaboratively and remotely with local officials from the Town of Oakland. Once completed, the new solar array will produce enough clean electricity to power nearly 10,000 Maine homes. Encore was selected by Competitive Energy Services (CES) of Portland, Maine to provide net metering credits from the project to a group of CES customers. These customers, which include businesses, municipalities and academic institutions, will receive economic relief in the form of lower annual electricity costs, as well as renewable energy credits from the project. The project is expected to be constructed later this year.

“Maine’s solar market has been advancing steadily under Governor Mills’ leadership. This project and others that follow will support Maine’s growing clean energy economy,” said Encore Renewable Energy Founder and CEO, Chad Farrell. “Solar and energy storage will provide local communities and Maine businesses with economic relief in the form of affordable electricity, lease income for landowners, tax revenue for communities and jobs, all while addressing the climate crisis.”

The Maine solar market is entering a period of significant expansion. According to SEIA’s Solar Market Insights Report, Maine is projected to develop 873 MW of solar over the next 5 years, which will result in the State moving from one of the lesser developed solar markets in the country to one of the more advanced over the next several years.

“We will be dealing with the impacts of the current pandemic for some time, and as we move forward, we welcome the opportunity to work with Maine communities to help responsibly develop the state’s solar resource in ways that benefit both the communities in which we are working as well as the overall Maine economy,” added Farrell.

About Encore Renewable Energy

Encore Renewable Energy is a Burlington, Vermont-based leading integrated clean energy services company with a proven track record of reclaiming undervalued real estate for community-scale solar and energy storage systems. Founded in 2007 as Encore Redevelopment, Encore specializes in the design, development, financing, permitting, and construction of renewable energy projects on landfills, brownfields, rooftops and carports. For more information about Encore, please visit www.encorerenewableenergy.com. Stay connected via Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Competitive Energy Services

Competitive Energy Services is a Portland Maine based energy consulting firm. Founded in 2000, CES has been assisting clients for 20 years throughout Maine, New England and the US with strategic energy procurement and decision making, including over 400 MW of operating or contracted renewable energy and battery storage projects. For more information about CES, please visit on the web at www.competitive-energy.com or on Twitter and LinkedIn.





