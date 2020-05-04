The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders Has Joined the American Oncology Network, LLC

/EIN News/ -- Fort Myers, Fla., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is pleased to announce that The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders (CCBD), a leading community oncology and hematology practice serving Bethesda and Germantown, Maryland, has joined AON, effective May 1, 2020. AON is an alliance of physicians and veteran healthcare leaders uniting to ensure the long-term success of community oncology.

The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders team includes three medical oncologists providing the highest quality of care, with state-of-the-art technology, and the latest advances in clinical research and therapies. The practice regularly performs more than 300 clinical trials on new and developing diagnostic devices and techniques for cancer and diseases. The partnership with AON will help expand patient services such as home delivery of oral oncolytic medications, patient education, and 24/7 pharmacy assistance.

AON CEO Brad Prechtl , MBA stated, “We are excited for Drs. Boccia, Priego and Goldstein and the entire Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders team to join our growing network of community oncologists helping to bring the very best in cancer care and treatment to patients, close to where they live.”

“The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders will remain focused on integrating the best medicine in an environment that helps patients overcome obstacles such as easier access to medications and financial counseling,” said AON Board Member & Chairman Dr. Stephen Orman .

“We are excited to partner with AON to continue to bring the same level of patient care and compassion coupled with access to additional services that will benefit our patients,” said Dr. Ralph Boccia of The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.

With a mission to ensure that everyone has access to exceptional cancer care, AON was founded by well-respected leaders in community oncology with decades of experience helping oncology practices to thrive by providing proven solutions.

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly growing AON network represents 77 physicians and 46 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 12 states. The executive management team of AON brings more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

About The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders

The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders offers convenient access cancer care for Bethesda and Germantown, MD patients. This community-based practice offers medical oncology and hematology, chemotherapy and infusion therapy, on-site laboratory and pharmacy services, and access to more than 300 clinical trials.

