UPS Supports Edwards Lifesciences’ Distribution Of Critical ICU Monitoring Equipment And Other Medical Technologies

Solutions and expertise deployed include UPS Temperature True® shipping services, air freight services and warehouse optimization.

Edwards’ monitoring equipment and medical technologies help hospitals treating patients with COVID-19.

UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced as part of its longstanding relationship with Edwards Lifesciences, it continues to help the med-tech company get necessary equipment to hospitals around the world in the ongoing battle against COVID-19. Edwards’ critical care technologies are used by clinicians in the screening and treatment of critically ill patients, including those in intensive care being treated for COVID-19 who are at increased risk of developing serious issues such as sepsis, acute respiratory distress syndrome and acute lung injury.



“UPS Healthcare is proud to leverage its healthcare logistics solutions and expertise to support Edwards’ complex supply chain requirements,” said Wes Wheeler, president of UPS Healthcare. “Through UPS Temperature True, air freight, forwarding, small package and UPS Express Critical® services, along with customs brokerage and warehouse optimization, we have been able to work closely with Edwards to navigate strict regulatory environments and respond to urgent demand. I cannot express enough the essential role of world-class logistics in these times when lives are on the line.”

A key component of Edwards’ critical care portfolio includes hemodynamic monitoring technologies such as the HemoSphere advanced monitoring platform, which measures different vital signs that can help clinicians detect changes or problems in the health of patients battling COVID-19. These units can provide the ability for clinicians to make more informed and immediate treatment decisions. UPS recently expedited 69 pallets of hemodynamic monitoring equipment from Puerto Rico to treatment centers in Europe.

“I am proud of our teams at Edwards who are working hard to meet the increase in demand for life-saving technologies that are being used to treat COVID-19 patients around the world,” said Katie Szyman, Edwards’ corporate vice president, critical care. “As a result of this strong collaboration with UPS, we’ve been able to overcome major shipping challenges, ensuring that our technologies are getting to healthcare workers on the front lines of this pandemic who may need them for critically ill patients.”

