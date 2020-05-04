Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Announces Joint Venture with Sipp Industries to Launch Premium Gin

Company set to release vodka and gin brands in tandem

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC: GRCU) (“The Company” or “Green Cures”) a manufacturer, wholesaler and distributor of hemp and CBD-infused nutritional, sports, body care and alcoholic spirits products, announces a new Joint Venture Agreement with Sipp Industries (OTC Pink: SIPC) to develop, produce and mass-market the high-proof “Navy Strength” Gin under the brand name “Contagin”.



Green Cures and Sipp Industries co-developed the Contagin recipe that was submitted to the Alcohol Tobacco & Tax Bureau (“TTB”) earlier this week. Contagin is a high-proof Gin considered “Navy Strength” as it boasts 57% alcohol by volume translating into 114 proof. The company reports the TTB notified current approval time for Certificate of Approval (“COLA”) is 7-10 business days or less. Once Contagin is approved it will be slated for production this month.

Last week, Green Cures announced the already TTB approved Hollywood Green Botanical Vodka would be entering production and set for sale online to over 28 states. The company has been in discussions with several distributors to carry both premium spirits through multiple online and traditional spirits distribution channels. As the economy reopens, Green Cures plans to capitalize on pent up demand during the traditionally strong spirits and beer drinking seasons with its newly inked distribution partners.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRCU)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is revenue-generating company that wholesales and retails hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. The company is currently Web-based and focuses on online retailing. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., operates a diverse portfolio of products and services within the botanical and cannabis industry, as permitted by law. From concept to production and distribution, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is continuously creating and introducing products that promote a healthy lifestyle. For more information visit: http://www.greencurescorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

Contact:

info@greencurescorp.com

Source: Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42ea7c24-b00d-4b68-a6cd-7e13f0f5549c

Contagin Label front label



