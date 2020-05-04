TrueCar Expands Military Car Buying Support with Launch of ‘TrueCar Military’

Dedicated Military Car Buying Program Offers Exclusive Military Incentives and Benefits for the Nation’s Military

Up to $2,000 in automaker Military Incentives on select brands and models Up to $4,000 in repair and auto deductible reimbursement benefits Dedicated Military Customer Service Hotline based in the U.S.

TrueCar Military is available to: Active duty service members of the U.S. armed forces, veterans, military retirees, and their families.

TrueCar expands partnerships with Team RWB (Red, White & Blue) and DAV (Disabled American Veterans) in support of military initiatives.

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCar , Inc., the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, today launched ‘TrueCar Military,’ a dedicated vehicle purchase program that provides exclusive Military Incentives and benefits, on top of TrueCar’s existing benefits, to those who have served our country’s armed forces and their families. TrueCar Military is an expansion of TrueCar’s work helping the military community find and purchase their vehicles at TrueCar network dealers for over thirteen years via leading military affinity partnership organizations.

Up to $2,000 in automaker Military Incentives on select brands and models from BMW, MINI, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Ram and Nissan

Dedicated Military Customer Service Hotline based in the U.S. to answer and resolve customer service inquiries

Plus all the existing TrueCar benefits which includes over $3,400 average savings off MSRP, helping consumers find all the incentives they qualify for, and getting the actual price for the vehicle they want online

“There is no higher honor than to give back to our nation’s service men and women and their families who have sacrificed so much for our country,” said Mike Darrow, President & CEO of TrueCar. “We have connected millions of members of the military community with our network of Certified Dealers to find their vehicle over the past thirteen years. We’re now devoted to expanding that service to the broader military community and are excited to offer these new benefits and savings to them and their families. We will continue to evolve our offering and tailor our service to best meet their needs.”

TrueCar and its employees developed a passion for the military community from over a decade of serving military members and their families through affinity partnerships with leading banking, insurance and credit union partners. This inspired the creation of DrivenToDrive in 2017, TrueCar’s employee led, corporate giving initiative, that provides retrofitted vehicles to veterans in need. Through DrivenToDrive, TrueCar has partnered with Team RWB and DAV to give away four vehicles retrofitted to veterans in need. Earlier this year, TrueCar also launched a military hiring program in partnership with Shift.org . The program helps place active duty military transitioning into civilian life into paid fellowships and jobs at TrueCar.

TrueCar is also delighted to announce it has expanded its partnership with Team RWB to help raise awareness of TrueCar Military and DrivenToDrive. TrueCar was a sponsor of Team RWB’s Old Glory Relay in 2017 in connection with DrivenToDrive, and supports their mission of connecting America's veterans to their communities through physical and social activity.

“TrueCar has a long history of servicing and supporting the military, and we’re excited to see them step up again by expanding their military initiatives and supporting our organization,” said Mike Erwin, Executive Director of Team RWB. “Partnerships like this enable us to bring our mission to more communities across the country and introduce veterans to the companies who support and appreciate their sacrifices.”

DAV, which provides a lifetime of support for veterans and their families, has been TrueCar’s DrivenToDrive partner since 2017. DAV will continue its support of this initiative and TrueCar’s broader support of the military community.

“We’re honored to partner with TrueCar to honor the service and sacrifice of all veterans,” said Marc Burgess, DAV’s CEO and National Adjutant. “In addition to the value they provide those who’ve served through their program, we’re grateful for their partnership that supports our service programs while giving back the freedom of driving to those forever changed in uniform.”

TrueCar Military is available to all U.S. active duty service men and women, military retirees, veterans, and their spouses. TrueCar has partnered with ID.me, a leader in secure identity validation that is trusted by over 20MM people and 450 partners including government agencies, healthcare providers and retailers to authenticate military status for program eligibility.

For more information on TrueCar Military, please visit http://www.truecar.com/military

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam’s Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with offices in Austin, Texas and Boston, Massachusetts.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com , and follow us on Facebook or Twitter. TrueCar media line: +1-844-469-8442 (US toll-free) | Email: pr@truecar.com

About Team Red, White & Blue

Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), a nonprofit organization founded in 2010, insists that all veterans have the opportunity to reclaim what was most precious about their military service: an unwavering sense of belonging born of challenges that show us what we are capable of. Team RWB is where veterans belong. For more information, visit teamrwb.org .

About DAV

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: fulfilling our promises to the men and women who served. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a non-profit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org .

