FactSet to Participate in Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference

/EIN News/ -- NORWALK, Conn., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that it will virtually participate in the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.



Phil Snow, FactSet Chief Executive Officer, and Helen Shan, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 7:00 a.m. EDT / 12:00 p.m. BST. A live webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website .

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 128,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner.

FactSet

Media & Investor Relations Contact:

Rima Hyder

857.265.7523

rima.hyder@factset.com



